During her state visit to Romania, President Droupadi Murmu met parliamentary leaders to strengthen ties, addressed the India-Romania Business Forum to expand trade and investment, and held talks with the Romanian Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan.

President Droupadi Murmu met the President of the Romanian Senate, Mircea Abrudean, and the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Sorin-Mihai Grindeanu, during her state visit to Romania, reaffirming the shared commitment of both countries to strengthen parliamentary exchanges and deepen bilateral ties.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said President Murmu also interacted with members of the India-Romania Parliamentary Friendship Group. "President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn met Mr. Mircea Abrudean, President of the Senate of Romania and Mr. Sorin-Mihai Grindeanu @GrindeanuSorinM, President of the Chamber of Deputies of Romania. President also interacted with members of India-Romania Parliamentary Friendship Group," Jaiswal said in the post. President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn met Mr. Mircea Abrudean, President of the Senate of Romania and Mr. Sorin-Mihai Grindeanu @GrindeanuSorinM, President of the Chamber of Deputies of Romania. President also interacted with members of India-Romania Parliamentary Friendship… pic.twitter.com/YMZQ9sJ2ls — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 24, 2026

He added that "both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening parliamentary exchanges and further deepening the India-Romania partnership."

Murmu Pays Homage at 'Tomb of the Unknown Soldier'

Earlier, President Murmu paid her respects at the 'Tomb of the Unknown Soldier' in Bucharest. In a post on X, the President's Office said it "embodies Romania's gratitude to its fallen soldiers and is a national symbol of patriotism, unity, and peace."

Boosting Economic Partnership at Business Forum

Meanwhile, President Murmu, along with Romanian President Nicusor Dan, addressed the India-Romania Business Forum in Bucharest during her state visit to Romania.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs said she "highlighted the growing economic partnership between India and Romania and the vast potential to further expand trade and investment, particularly with the conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement."

The MEA further said that the President "encouraged businesses from both countries to explore new opportunities in innovation, energy, renewable energy, digital technologies and the transportation and logistics sectors."

In her address, President Murmu said, "Romania, with its strategic location at the crossroads of Europe, highly skilled human resources, advanced industrial capabilities and strong integration with the European Union, remains a natural and valuable partner for India. Romania serves not only as an important destination for investment but also as a gateway to the wider European market."

Murmu addressed the India-Romania Business Forum at Bucharest today in the presence of the President of Romania, Nicusor Dan, members of the Government of Romania, business leaders from India and Romania and representatives of Industry Associations of India and Romania.

Highlighting India's long-term development vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047', President Murmu said, "Our vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' aims to transform India into a developed nation by the centenary of our Independence. This journey presents immense opportunities for international partnerships, investment and technology collaboration."

Talks with Romanian Prime Minister

On the same day before the address, President Murmu met Romanian Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan and held discussions on advancing the India-Romania partnership. The MEA said in a post on X that the leaders held "fruitful discussions on advancing the India-Romania partnership" and discussed strengthening cooperation in "trade, investment, clean energy, connectivity and emerging technologies".

Romania is President Murmu's final stop of her three-nation visit. The visit by the President from July 23 to 25 is at the invitation of Romania's President, Nicusor Dan. (ANI)