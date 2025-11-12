President Droupadi Murmu began her historic state visit to Botswana, the first by an Indian head of state. The visit, part of a two-nation Africa tour, focuses on deepening cooperation in trade, defence, and the translocation of cheetahs.

President Droupadi Murmu received a ceremonial welcome in Gaborone, Botswana, on Tuesday, marking the beginning of her state visit to the country. President of Botswana, Advocate Duma Gideon Boko, was also present on the occasion. President Murmu's arrival in Botswana marks the first-ever state visit by an Indian head of state to the country.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The visit is part of her two-nation tour to Africa, which began in Angola, reflecting India's deepening engagement with the continent.

First Leg of Africa Tour: Angola

Earlier, President Murmu departed from Luanda for her visit to Botswana after concluding her engagements in Angola, the first leg of her tour from November 8 to 11, undertaken at the invitation of her Angolan counterpart, João Lourenco. The visit to Angola underscored India's commitment to strengthening ties with Africa and the Global South.

Defence Cooperation and High-Level Exchanges

The historic trip built upon recent high-level exchanges, including Angolan President Lourenco's visit to New Delhi in May. Discussions during the visit advanced the agenda set earlier this year, which saw India approve a USD 200 million line of credit to help Angola modernise its defence forces. Both sides also held talks to finalise this agreement, aimed at facilitating Angola in sourcing defence equipment from India.

According to MEA Secretary of Economic Relations Sudhakar Dalela, President Murmu's tour reflected India's growing focus on deepening partnerships across political, economic, developmental, and cultural dimensions. He further noted that the visit also included discussions on translocating cheetahs from Botswana as part of Project Cheetah in India.

Bilateral Talks and Wider Engagements

During her stay in Angola, President Murmu held comprehensive bilateral talks with President Lourenco at the Presidential Palace in Luanda, attended the 50th anniversary celebrations of Angola's independence, addressed the Angolan Parliament, and interacted with members of the Indian community.

The two sides also discussed co-operation in healthcare, space technology, and digital public infrastructure. In addition, they explored ways to strengthen partnerships under global initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, the Global Biofuel Alliance, and the International Big Cat Alliance.

Second Leg: Historic Botswana Visit

Following the completion of her engagements in Angola, President Murmu arrived in Botswana for the second leg of her Africa tour, scheduled from November 11 to 13, at the invitation of President Duma Gideon Boko. This visit marks a milestone in India-Botswana relations, as it is the first-ever state visit by an Indian head of state to Botswana.

Expanding Bilateral Cooperation

The Botswana leg will focus on expanding co-operation in trade, investment, technology, energy, agriculture, health, pharmaceuticals, defence, and people-to-people exchanges. During her visit, President Murmu will hold bilateral discussions, address the National Assembly of Botswana, and visit cultural and historical sites.

Botswana has also expressed its readiness to collaborate with India on Project Cheetah and the possible translocation of cheetahs from Botswana to India.