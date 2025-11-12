President Droupadi Murmu made a historic first-ever state visit to Botswana, where she was received by President Duma Gideon Boko. The visit, part of her Africa tour, aims to enhance ties in trade, defence, and Project Cheetah collaboration.

In a special gesture reflecting the depth of India-Botswana friendship, President Droupadi Murmu was warmly received upon arrival at the airport by the President of Botswana, Duma Gideon Boko, and accorded a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour.

In a post on X, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said, "In the final leg of her two-nation visit to Africa, President Droupadi Murmu landed at the Sir Seretse Khama International Airport, Gaborone, Botswana. This is the first-ever State Visit of an Indian Head of State to Botswana."

Two-Nation Africa Tour

Earlier, President Murmu departed from Luanda for her visit to Botswana after concluding her engagements in Angola, the first leg of her tour from November 8 to 11, undertaken at the invitation of her Angolan counterpart, João Lourenco. The visit to Angola underscored India's commitment to strengthening ties with Africa and the Global South.

The historic trip built upon recent high-level exchanges, including Angolan President Lourenco's visit to New Delhi in May. Discussions during the visit advanced the agenda set earlier this year, which saw India approve a USD 200 million line of credit to help Angola modernise its defence forces. Both sides also held talks to finalise this agreement, aimed at facilitating Angola in sourcing defence equipment from India.

Historic Visit to Boost Bilateral Ties

Following the completion of her engagements in Angola, President Murmu arrived in Botswana for the second leg of her Africa tour, scheduled from November 11 to 13, at the invitation of President Duma Gideon Boko. This visit marks a milestone in India-Botswana relations, as it is the first-ever state visit by an Indian head of state to Botswana. The Botswana leg will focus on expanding co-operation in trade, investment, technology, energy, agriculture, health, pharmaceuticals, defence, and people-to-people exchanges. During her visit, President Murmu will hold bilateral discussions, address the National Assembly of Botswana, and visit cultural and historical sites.

Project Cheetah Collaboration

Botswana has also expressed its readiness to collaborate with India on Project Cheetah and the possible translocation of cheetahs from Botswana to India. (ANI)