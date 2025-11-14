President Droupadi Murmu and her Botswana counterpart Duma Gideon Boko visited the Mokolodi Nature Reserve, witnessing the release of cheetahs. The event marks Botswana's symbolic donation of eight cheetahs to India for Project Cheetah.

A New Chapter in Wildlife Conservation

President Droupadi Murmu, along with her Botswana counterpart Duma Gideon Boko, visited the Mokolodi Nature Reserve in Botswana, the President's Secretariat stated in an official release here.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The two leaders witnessed the release of captured cheetahs from the Ghanzi region into the quarantine facility, conducted by experts from India and Botswana. The move marks Botswana's symbolic donation of eight cheetahs to India as part of Project Cheetah. The event signifies the beginning of a new chapter in India-Botswana cooperation in wildlife conservation.

Diplomatic Engagements

Later, in separate meetings, Botswana's Vice President Ndaba Nkosinathi Gaolathe and Minister of International Relations Phenyo Butale called on the President.

President Addresses Indian Community in Gaborone

Before leaving for New Delhi, the President addressed members of the Indian community at a reception hosted by the High Commissioner of India to Botswana in Gaborone. The accompanying Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Railways V Somanna and Members of Parliament Parbhubhai Nagarbhai Vasava and D K Aruna were present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the President said that the people of India are proud of the contributions made by the Indian community. She said they are cultural ambassadors of India, representing values of hard work, honesty and harmony that are hallmarks of both India and Botswana.

She urged them to continue contributing to Botswana's progress while strengthening their relationship with India. She also encouraged them to take advantage of initiatives such as the OCI scheme and Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, and to share their experiences in India's development.

The President said that the relationship between India and Botswana is based on trust, respect and shared democratic values. She informed the audience that during her discussion with President Boko, it was decided that India and Botswana would further cooperate in areas such as trade, education, health, digital technologies, agriculture and renewable energy.

The President is expected to arrive in New Delhi on November 14 after her visit to two African nations - Angola and Botswana. (ANI)