President Droupadi Murmu addressed Botswana's National Assembly, praising it as a shining example of democracy. She highlighted the growing India-Botswana partnership in sectors like education, health, and technology, calling for future collaboration.

President Droupadi Murmu, visited the National Assembly of Botswana at Gaborone on Wednesday and addressed the Parliamentarians. The President was received by Speaker, National Assembly, Dithapelo L Keorapetse, Deputy Speaker of the Assembly and the Leader of Opposition, as per an official release by the President's Secretariat.

The National Assembly is the sole legislative body of Botswana's unicameral Parliament, which consists of the President and the National Assembly. The House is advised by the Ntlo ya Dikgosi, a council of tribal chiefs. Since Botswana's independence in 1966, there have been consistent multi-party elections and peaceful presidential transitions.

President Murmu's Address to Parliament

Addressing the House, the President said that Botswana is a shining example of democracy, good governance, and effective leadership. "It is a testament of what is possible when a democracy is allowed to function for the welfare of the common people, when national resources are deployed towards holistic development of the country and for the upliftment of the disadvantaged and less privileged people".

The President said that India and Botswana share a natural friendship built on mutual trust and respect, shared values, and a common belief in democracy and human dignity. "Over decades, our partnership has not only been reinforced by our past collaboration, but also by the promise of its bright future"

Deepening Cooperation in Human Resource Development

She underlined that India-Botswana cooperation has expanded across many sectors -- education, health, technology, agriculture, defence, trade and investments. The President said that India is very proud of its ongoing partnership in the field of capacity building and human resource development. She noted that in the last decade alone, more than a thousand young friends from Botswana have studied and trained in India, returning home with new skills, expanded knowledge and lasting friendships.

She highlighted that the youth of today do not just need education and skilling, but also need avenues to build their professional lives and channelize creative energies towards nation-building efforts. "For this to happen, we need to ensure robust and durable economic growth that is also environmentally sustainable."

Exploring New Economic Frontiers

The President noted that as our economies modernize and diversify, new opportunities are emerging. "We need to harness these new opportunities for the benefit of our people."

She noted that Indian firms are active in Botswana's diamond, energy, and infrastructure sectors. "There is also immense scope for collaboration in renewable energy, digital innovation, pharmaceuticals, and mining." She urged the business communities from India and Botswana to work in collaboration to harness full potential of economic partnership.

A Shared Vision for the Global South and Africa's Future

The President said that India and Botswana can together contribute meaningfully to a fairer and more sustainable world order, one that not only supports but also helps build meaningful Global South collaboration, and a reformed multilateralism.

The President said that Africa is the continent of the future. "With its youthful demographics and vast natural resources, the continent can fuel the growth of global economy." She underlined that the collaboration between India and African countries can help unlock energies of our 2.8 billion people, which comprise 40 percent of world's population.

She emphasised that India's vision of "Viksit Bharat" by 2047 and Africa's 'Agenda 2063' present an opportunity for active collaboration between the two countries.

The President said that the friendship between India and Botswana is not just between the governments. "It is a friendship between peoples who respect each other and share same hopes for a peaceful and prosperous future." She urged all to work together to build a partnership that enriches both nations and contributes to the greater good of the world.

Engagements Beyond Parliament

Earlier, the President visited the Diamond Trading Company Botswana (DTCB), where she was received by Botswana's Minister of Minerals and Energy, Bogolo Kenewendo and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of Botswana Phenyo Butale. The President was briefed about the importance of the diamond sector in Botswana's economy, and given a guided tour of the rough diamond sorting and valuing operations.

Later, the President visited the Three Dikgosi Monument at Gaborone and paid respects before the statues of three Dikgosi (tribal chiefs) -- Khama III of the Bangwato, Sebele I of the Bakwena, and Bathoen I of the Bangwaketse, who played important roles in Botswana's independence movement. (ANI)