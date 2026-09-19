An Instagram unboxing video showed a toy doll set with a detachable baby that mimicked childbirth. The feature split viewers, with some questioning whether it was suitable for children.

A bizarre doll from US-based toy company Zuru appeared to “give birth” in a viral unboxing video. Instagram account Xoxo Toyz recently shared a video unboxing Zuru’s ‘My Mini Baby Mom and Baby Surprise’ set. The doll comes with an oversized, rounded stomach designed to mimic a pregnant belly. During the unboxing, the tiny baby is pulled out from the doll’s stomach, creating the appearance of the doll actually giving birth.

A standard mother-and-baby doll set quickly turns into a miniature recreation of pregnancy and childbirth.

The toy’s design appears to deliberately incorporate the pregnancy-to-birth concept into children’s play, with the removable baby hidden inside the doll’s enlarged belly.

The video was captioned, “Unboxing Zuru My Mini Baby Mom and Baby Surprise!”

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The video left social media confused with several viewers questioning whether such a toy is appropriate for children. One person said they did not think the toy was suitable for kids, while another called it one of the “weirdest and most unnecessary” toys they had come across.

Another viewer appeared to poke fun at the simplistic recreation of childbirth, comparing it to what a complete beginner might imagine the experience looks like.