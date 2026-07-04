Baloch activist Aomar Karim ended his 3-day hunger strike in London with a protest at the UK FCDO. He urged the UK to act against Pakistan for jailing activists Dr Mahrang Baloch and Sibghatullah Shah Ji, demanding their immediate release.

Protest Against Activists' Sentencing In a post shared on X, Karim stated that the hunger strike was launched in response to the life sentences handed down by a Pakistani anti-terrorism court to Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leaders Dr Mahrang Baloch and Sibghatullah Shah Ji, as well as the continued detention of activist Bebagr Baloch.Throughout the three-day protest, Karim distributed leaflets outside the FCDO highlighting concerns over the human rights situation in Balochistan. The campaign cited Amnesty International's criticism of the trial, describing it as "an affront to a fair trial," and called on the UK government to publicly condemn the convictions, press for the charges to be dropped, and reassess its relationship with Pakistan. Calls for International Intervention The demonstration outside the FCDO drew supporters and human rights advocates who accused Pakistan of suppressing peaceful political activism in Balochistan.Speaking at the protest, Baloch Republican Party (BRP) UK President Mansoor Baloch alleged that human rights violations in Balochistan, including enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, continue without adequate international attention. He urged the global community to take stronger action over the situation.Socialist and trade union activist Sacha Ismail also addressed the gathering, calling on the UK government to suspend financial assistance and other forms of support to Pakistan until it complies with its international human rights obligations. Campaign Vows to Continue Concluding the protest, Karim reiterated his demand for the immediate release of Dr Mahrang Baloch, Sibghatullah Shah Ji and Bebagr Baloch. He described their imprisonment as an attack on peaceful dissent and said the campaign would continue until those detained are released.Dr Mahrang Baloch and Sibghatullah Shah Ji are senior leaders of the BYC, an organisation that campaigns against enforced disappearances and alleged human rights violations in Balochistan. Organisers said several other BYC leaders also remain in detention. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Baloch human rights activist Aomar Karim ended his three-day hunger strike outside 10 Downing Street with a protest outside the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), urging the British government to take a stronger stance against Pakistan over its treatment of Baloch activists.In a post shared on X, Karim stated that the hunger strike was launched in response to the life sentences handed down by a Pakistani anti-terrorism court to Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leaders Dr Mahrang Baloch and Sibghatullah Shah Ji, as well as the continued detention of activist Bebagr Baloch.Throughout the three-day protest, Karim distributed leaflets outside the FCDO highlighting concerns over the human rights situation in Balochistan. The campaign cited Amnesty International's criticism of the trial, describing it as "an affront to a fair trial," and called on the UK government to publicly condemn the convictions, press for the charges to be dropped, and reassess its relationship with Pakistan.The demonstration outside the FCDO drew supporters and human rights advocates who accused Pakistan of suppressing peaceful political activism in Balochistan.Speaking at the protest, Baloch Republican Party (BRP) UK President Mansoor Baloch alleged that human rights violations in Balochistan, including enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, continue without adequate international attention. He urged the global community to take stronger action over the situation.Socialist and trade union activist Sacha Ismail also addressed the gathering, calling on the UK government to suspend financial assistance and other forms of support to Pakistan until it complies with its international human rights obligations.Concluding the protest, Karim reiterated his demand for the immediate release of Dr Mahrang Baloch, Sibghatullah Shah Ji and Bebagr Baloch. He described their imprisonment as an attack on peaceful dissent and said the campaign would continue until those detained are released.Dr Mahrang Baloch and Sibghatullah Shah Ji are senior leaders of the BYC, an organisation that campaigns against enforced disappearances and alleged human rights violations in Balochistan. Organisers said several other BYC leaders also remain in detention. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source