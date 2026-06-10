Slovak Ambassador Robert Maxian described PM Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Slovakia as 'historic, strategic and symbolic.' This will be the first-ever in-person meeting between the Prime Ministers of the two nations, building on strengthening ties.

Slovak Ambassador to India Robert Maxian said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day visit to Slovakia would be "historic, strategic and symbolic". PM Modi is scheduled to visit the Slovak Republic from June 14-16. He said it is the first time the Prime Ministers of both countries are going to meet in person and noted that India-Slovakia ties have grown stronger since 2022 through regular high-level meetings and visits.

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Strengthening Political Dialogue

Speaking to ANI, Maxian on Tuesday said, "It is indeed a historic visit. Prime Ministers of India and Slovakia have never met in person. So it is a historical, strategic and also symbolic visit. I think this is the evolution of the very high-level political dialogue which we started with India in 2022. In 2022, EAM Dr S Jaishankar visited Slovakia. From that part onwards, a very intensive political dialogue has started at the level of the ministries of external affairs."

"They meet annually, and not just a meeting, but they are solving the problems of the common interest and crucial aspects of the Indo-Slovak ties. This political dialogue of the ministers of foreign affairs has been strengthened by a visit of President Droupadi Murmu in April last year. It was a very historical and symbolic visit after 29 years," he added.

Deepening Bilateral Cooperation

Maxian said that India and Slovakia currently share very strong and active relations across multiple areas, including business investment, cyber security, green energy, culture, and people-to-people ties. He expressed confidence that ongoing discussions between the two countries will further deepen cooperation and strengthen collaboration in multilateral forums as well.

"The relationship between India and Slovakia is very intensive as of now. In all areas of the joint cooperation, whether we are talking about the business investments, cyber security or green energy innovations, culture or people-to-people contacts. I'm sure that negotiations between both countries will cover all the aspects of our mutual cooperation, including the cooperation of the multilateral fora, so we are looking forward to having in-depth discussions which will give a tremendous boost to our cooperation," Maxian said.

A Landmark Visit

At the invitation of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, PM Modi will undertake a State Visit to the Slovak Republic from June 14-16. This will be the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia since the country's independence in 1993. The visit follows President Droupadi Murmu's state visit to Slovakia in April 2025 and Slovak President Peter Pellegrini's visit to India for the AI Impact Summit in February 2026. (ANI)