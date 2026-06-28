Seychelles' First Lady Veronique hailed PM Modi's visit as a critical affirmation of the deep-rooted ties between the two nations, highlighting its role in strengthening trade, business, and acknowledging India's historical assistance.

First Lady of Seychelles Veronique hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit as a critical affirmation of the deep-rooted ties between the two nations. Speaking with ANI, she highlighted the significance of PM Modi's visit and emphasised that the Prime Minister's presence carries profound importance for the country, particularly as the two nations celebrate decades of friendship and cooperation.

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The First Lady underscored that the visit serves to strengthen the robust trade and business relationships currently shared by India and Seychelles. She further pointed to a legacy of Indian assistance that has been instrumental in the development of the island nation, specifically citing support in the medical, educational, and military sectors.

"It is very, very important for Seychelles. It sends the right message, given that India and Seychelles are also celebrating that many years, in terms of relationship and friendship. The Indian diaspora in Seychelles is quite big, it represents about 10% of our population. I'm pretty certain that they are definitely welcoming the idea of the Prime Minister visiting our country. It also cements the trade and business relationship that we have with India. Seychelles has received a lot of assistance from India, especially in the medical field, education, and the military. This visit is definitely a very important one for us."

Looking toward the future, the First Lady expressed optimism that the partnership between the two nations will continue to expand beyond the current "50th-anniversary" milestone. She identified potential for growth in new areas of mutual interest, emphasising that both countries should continue to nurture their collaborative efforts. "We have a relationship in terms of the medical field in education, and even commerce and investment. If, after this 50th anniversary, this relationship can keep growing, then we can also look at other areas, especially areas of interest for Seychelles. I think for this special occasion, given that Seychelles is a service, we offer tourism and fisheries as our most important economic sectors. I would welcome the people of India to visit Seychelles. We have much to offer in terms of relaxation and that should hopefully, over the years, grow that partnership even more," she affirmed.

Parliamentary Engagement to Deepen

Meanwhile, Sylvanne Lemiel, Leader of Government Business in the National Assembly of Seychelles, also welcomed PM Modi's visit, saying it is expected to further strengthen bilateral cooperation and parliamentary engagement between the two countries. "Indian-Seychelles cooperation has strengthened a lot. It will be stronger now, and it's our 50th anniversary and 50 years I can say also friendship with India. Therefore, as the years go by, the relationship itself becomes stronger. So, I think that with his visit here and addressing us in the National Assembly today will strengthen the tie between the National Assembly and the Parliament in India," she said.

Regarding the diplomatic cooperation between the two nations, she said that an "India-Seychelles Parliamentary Committee" will help with "exchanges and trainings for our staff."

"It is very, very important because in the diplomatic cooperation that we have, I think the National Assembly will also have a committee, India-Seychelles Parliamentary Committee and this is very, very important for us because I think that it will help us with exchanges, trainings for our staff, and we are supposed to have our new building also. We have just passed our National Assembly Administration Bill, meaning we are financially autonomous now. And I think India will play a very, very big role in ensuring that Parliamentary Seychelles achieve its goal," she said.

Prime Minister Modi is on a three-day State Visit to Seychelles from June 27 to June 29 at the invitation of President Herminie. (ANI)