US singer Mary Millben lauds PM Modi's advocacy for women as his greatest global and domestic contribution. She highlights his push for 'Nari Shakti' and women's representation in government as a key achievement during his historic tenure.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi marks a historic milestone as India's longest-continuously serving elected leader, global voices are reflecting on the pillars of his governance. US singer and actress Mary Millben, known for her vocal support of the India-US partnership, on Wednesday identified the Prime Minister's steadfast advocacy for women as one of his most significant global and domestic contributions.

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US Singer Hails PM's Advocacy for Women as 'Greatest Accomplishment'

Speaking with ANI, Millben lauded the Prime Minister for prioritising women's representation at the highest levels of government. "What has certainly put the Prime Minister on the global map, while also contributing to India internally, is his advocacy for women. Personally, I believe this is his greatest accomplishment. As an outsider and a lover of India, the most significant achievement I have witnessed under his leadership is how he has become such a strong advocate for women. The Prime Minister ensured there was meaningful representation, particularly in the presidency, regarding the elevation of women. We have seen an extraordinary number of women serving throughout his three consecutive terms," she said.

Millben's observations echo the Prime Minister's own stated governance philosophy. Throughout his three consecutive terms, PM Modi has consistently positioned Nari Shakti (women's power) as the cornerstone of his vision for a "Viksit Bharat".

Nari Shakti: A Pillar of 'Viksit Bharat'

Speaking at a Mahila Sammelan in April, the Prime Minister emphasised that his government's policy framework is designed to ensure women are not merely beneficiaries, but active architects of national policy. "When I speak of a developed India, its strongest pillar is India's 'Nari Shakti'," the Prime Minister stated.

An Inspiration for Young Women Globally

Millben highlighted the symbolic and practical impact of seeing women elevated into roles of national authority. She noted that the images of the Prime Minister engaging with young female athletes and women in rural sectors have resonated far beyond India's borders. "I think that's been a tremendous inspiration to young women in India, certainly young women across the world. When you see a country of 1.4 billion people, that the prime minister is a vocal and vibrant advocate for women and young women. I've loved seeing those images of the prime minister with the young athletes, the women and the young women in the rural areas of India. I think it is such an inspiration. And I think it's been one of the greatest achievements that the prime minister has had over the course of his three terms," she said.

She expressed her optimism for the nation's future, adding, "I'm proud of all the young women in India who are doing such extraordinary things and and contributions to the country. You can tell, and you already know this, I have such an affection for young women and young leaders. I'm proud of all of the young people in India who are making their way to be the next leaders of India and certainly the next leaders in the world."

A Driver of India's Global Emergence

As India celebrates the Prime Minister's record-breaking tenure, Millben's comments highlight a shift in global perception, one that views the inclusion of women in leadership and policy-making as a primary driver of India's emergence as a global economic and democratic powerhouse. PM Modi surpassed the 4,398-day record of Jawaharlal Nehru, officially becoming the country's longest-serving continuously elected Prime Minister. (ANI)