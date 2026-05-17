PM Modi and Netherlands PM Rob Jetten visited the Afsluitdijk dam, highlighting Dutch expertise in water management. The leaders discussed cooperation for India's Kalpasar project and reaffirmed the strategic partnership between the two nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Rob Jetten, visited the iconic Dutch water management structure Afsluitdijk on Sunday. Prime Minister said the Netherlands has done pioneering work in water resources, adding that the global community can learn from its experience.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"An area in which the Netherlands has done groundbreaking work is water management. The entire international community can learn a great deal from this. This morning, I had the opportunity to visit the Afsluitdijk and gain insight into the key features of this project. I am grateful to Prime Minister Rob Jetten for accompanying me here. We are committed to bringing modern technology to India, which is intended to help with irrigation, flood protection, and the expansion of the inland waterway network, " PM Modi said in a post on X.

Een gebied waarop Nederland baanbrekend werk heeft verricht, is waterbeheer. De hele internationale gemeenschap kan hier veel van leren. Vanmorgen heb ik de kans gehad om de Afsluitdijk te bezoeken en inzicht te krijgen in de belangrijkste kenmerken van dit project. Ik ben… pic.twitter.com/idjsR9SuJv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 17, 2026

The visit underscored the shared commitment of both nations to innovative water management solutions, climate resilience, and sustainable infrastructure. The Afsluitdijk, a 32-kilometre-long dam and causeway, is a global benchmark in flood control and land reclamation, protecting large parts of the Netherlands from the North Sea while enabling freshwater storage.

PM Modi also posted photographs on X from his visit to the Afsluitdijk.

Focus on Kalpasar Project Cooperation

The visit to the Dam put a spotlight on the parallels between the Afsluitdijk and India's ambitious Kalpasar project in Gujarat. The Kalpasar project aims to create a freshwater reservoir across the Gulf of Khambhat, integrating tidal power generation, irrigation, and transportation infrastructure.

In this regard, the two sides welcomed the signing of the Letter of Intent between Ministry of Jal Shakti of India and Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management of the Netherlands for technical cooperation on the Kalpasar project.

Strategic Partnership Reaffirmed

The two leaders noted that Dutch expertise in hydraulic engineering and India's scale of implementation present opportunities for mutually beneficial partnerships. The visit reaffirms the India-Netherlands Strategic Partnership on Water, highlighting shared commitment to innovation and sustainability.

"My Netherlands visit has added new momentum to India-Netherlands ties. From elevating our relationship to a Strategic Partnership to expanding cooperation in water resources, semiconductors, innovation, defence, sustainability and mobility, we have charted an ambitious roadmap for the future," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"I express my gratitude to PM Rob Jetten for the warm hospitality and for personally coming to the airport to bid farewell. I am confident that the friendship between India and the Netherlands will continue to grow stronger in the years to come," he said.

PM Modi had arrived in The Hague on May 15 on a two-day visit as part of a four-nation trip to Europe. Next stops on his itinerary include Sweden, Norway and Italy. (ANI)