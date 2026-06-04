PM Narendra Modi and Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez met in New Delhi, discussing cooperation in energy, trade, and investment. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the interests of the Global South.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez held wide-ranging discussions aimed at exploring new avenues of cooperation. The leaders also reaffirmed their commitment towards advancing the interests of the Global South.

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Sharing the details of the meeting in a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "PM @narendramodi held wide-ranging discussions with Acting President Delcy Rodriguez of Venezuela today. The leaders reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations and explored new avenues of cooperation in energy, trade, investment, healthcare, automobiles among others."

He informed that the leaders also exchanged views on global and regional issues of mutual interest. India and Venezuela reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the bilateral partnership and advancing the interests of the Global South.

PM @narendramodi held wide-ranging discussions with Acting President Delcy Rodríguez of Venezuela today. The leaders reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations and explored new avenues of cooperation in energy, trade, investment, healthcare, automobiles among others. The… pic.twitter.com/bZRie0kUZG — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 4, 2026

Jaishankar Reaffirms Commitment to Ties

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met Rodriguez and reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening ties with the South American nation. In a post on X, Jaishankar said he was "pleased to call on Acting President Delcy Rodriguez of Venezuela in New Delhi today" and expressed appreciation for her longstanding commitment to the India-Venezuela relationship.

"Deeply value her longstanding commitment to the India-Venezuela relationship," the minister said, adding that Rodriguez's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi would further strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Five-Day Working Visit to Deepen Cooperation

Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez on Wednesday arrived in the national capital for a five-day working visit aimed at further deepening the bilateral ties between India and Venezuela.

Welcoming the Venezuelan leader, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a post on X said that the visit would provide an opportunity for both countries to strengthen cooperation and build on the momentum in their bilateral partnership. "A warm welcome to Acting President Delcy Rodriguez of Venezuela on her arrival in New Delhi. During her visit, Acting President Rodriguez will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit will further deepen India-Venezuela ties and build on the momentum in the bilateral partnership," the post read.

According to a release, the MEA said that the visit will be from June 3 to June 7. Rodriguez was earlier scheduled to visit India to participate in the International Big Cat Alliance Summit on June 1, which was subsequently deferred.

She is now undertaking a formal working visit accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Venezuela's Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Economy and Finance, Science and Technology, Communication and Information, and Transportation. (ANI)