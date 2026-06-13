PM Narendra Modi is on an official visit to France and Slovakia. He will participate in the G7 Summit in Evian, stating that India will represent not only its own interests but also the aspirations of the Global South on the global stage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India's presence at the upcoming G7 Summit in Evian reflects the confidence of international partners in the country and India's rising global stature, adding that New Delhi will represent not only its own interests but also the aspirations of the Global South. He made the remarks in his departure message as he embarked on the official visit to France and state-visit to Slovakia.

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PM Modi's Itinerary in France and Slovakia

At the invitation of the French President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister Modi will be undertaking an official visit to France from 13 - 14 June 2026 at Nice, and 16 - 19 June, 2026 at Evian and Paris. During the Slovakia-leg of the visit, he will hold talks with Prime Minister Fico, and explore new avenues of cooperation. The Prime Minister will also meet President Pellegrini. The visit will reaffirm India's commitment towards strengthening its bilateral relationship with Slovakia in various sectors, including trade, investment, and automobile and railway manufacturing.

India's Role at G7 Summit in Evian

"From Slovakia, I will travel to Evian, where I will participate in the G7 Summit on 16 and 17 June 2026. India's presence at the G7 reflects the trust our partners place in us and our growing global profile", PM Modi said.

He highlighted, "This is the 8th consecutive G7 Summit to which India has been invited. At the G7, India will not only speak for itself, but it will also give voice to the aspirations of the Global South."

PM Modi expressed confidence that his visits to France and the Slovak Republic will reinforce India's deepening engagement with both Europe and the G7, and showcase our steadfast commitment to expanding the horizon of our partnerships with the continent and beyond.

India will participate in the 52nd G7 Summit in Evian, France, marking the country's 13th appearance at the summit as a partner nation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's seventh consecutive participation at the summit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

The summit, scheduled from June 15 to 17, will see India participating as a partner country, offering an opportunity to engage with world leaders on issues of importance to India and the Global South.

Summit Agenda and India's Focus

The G7 Summit, to be held under the French presidency, comes at a time when the world is churning under major geopolitical challenges--where energy, supply chains, security are key factors being challenged.

The Summit at the French resort town is expected to focus on geopolitical crises, economic cooperation, artificial intelligence, and developmental partnerships.

India is set to bring its voice to key discussions on the rapidly evolving situation in the Middle East and the pressing challenge of global economic imbalances on the second day of the summit.

New Delhi's participation in the outreach sessions of the summit, despite being a member state, underscores its growing role in shaping conversations on major international issues.

Twenty-three years after hosting the 2003 G8 Summit and seven years after the 2019 G7 Summit in Biarritz, France's Evian is once again set to become the centre of global diplomacy as leaders gather to navigate a world grappling with economic uncertainty and multiple geopolitical flashpoints. (ANI)