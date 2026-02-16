PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India AI Impact Summit 2026, the first global AI event in the Global South. Held at Bharat Mandapam, it aims to foster global collaboration and advance India's vision for inclusive, trusted, and development-oriented AI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to deliver the inaugural address at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 on Thursday February 19, setting the stage for strengthened global collaboration and advancing India's vision for inclusive, trusted, and development-orientated Artificial Intelligence (AI).

About the India AI Impact Summit 2026

The summit, the first global AI event hosted in the Global South, being held from February 16 to 20 at Bharat Mandapam, brings together policymakers, technology leaders, researchers, startups, and investors from around the world to showcase real-world AI applications and foster international partnerships in the rapidly evolving field of AI. The summit aims to translate AI innovations into actionable development outcomes aligned with India's strategic initiatives, such as the IndiaAI Mission and Digital India.

PM Modi Inaugurates Summit and Expo

Earlier today, the Prime Minister inaugurated the AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, underscoring India's commitment to responsible and inclusive Artificial Intelligence. The Summit will witness unprecedented participation, with over 20 Heads of State, 60 Ministers, and 500 global AI leaders. After inaugurating the summit, PM Modi interacted with exhibitors, including startups, researchers, and technology leaders, who showcased AI applications across sectors. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada.

An official release said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a key enabler of India's development journey, strengthening governance and transforming public service delivery in alignment with the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

Global Participation at the AI Expo

The Expo is being held across 10 arenas covering more than 70,000 square metres and hosts global technology companies, startups, academia, research institutions, Union Ministries, State Governments, and international partners. Thirteen country pavilions are highlighting international collaboration in the AI ecosystem, including participation from Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan and African nations.

Thematic Chakras: People, Planet, and Progress

More than 300 curated exhibition pavilions and live demonstrations are being organised across three thematic "chakras"--People, Planet, and Progress--reflecting AI's broad-based impact across sectors.

Empowering People Through AI

For People, AI-enabled solutions are empowering citizens by expanding healthcare access through telemedicine and diagnostics, personalising education through adaptive learning, and securing financial systems through fraud detection.

AI for a Sustainable Planet

For the Planet, AI is enabling smarter and more sustainable practices in agriculture through crop prediction, precision farming, and drone-based monitoring.

Driving Progress with AI

For Progress, AI is strengthening governance through language translation of court judgements, improving service delivery, and enhancing everyday efficiency through applications in food delivery, mobility, and personalised digital services, reflecting a shift towards inclusive and accessible technology for both rural and urban India.

Startup Ecosystem and Global Partnerships

Over 600 high-potential startups are participating, many of whom are building globally relevant and population-scale AI solutions already deployed in real-world settings. The Expo is expected to attract over 2.5 lakh visitors, including international delegates, and aims to foster global partnerships and business opportunities within the AI ecosystem. In addition, more than 500 sessions featuring over 3,250 speakers and panellists will be conducted during the event.

IndiaAI Mission and Indigenous Innovation

Under the IndiaAI Mission, the country is unveiling 12 indigenous foundation models developed by homegrown startups and consortia, trained on vast Indian datasets and tailored to the nation's 22 official languages.

India's Vision as a Global AI Hub

For India, a nation projected to see its AI market surge past USD 17 billion by 2027, this summit is more than a diplomatic triumph - it's a declaration of intent. With 800 million internet users, a booming startup scene, and world-class digital public infrastructure, India is positioning itself as the bridge between innovation and impact. (ANI)