Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to leaders from across the world, including WHO Chief Tedros and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, for their wishes on his 76th birthday, responding to them in a series of posts on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed gratitude to leaders from across the world for their wishes on the occasion of his 76th birthday. In a series of posts on X, PM Modi thanked the World Health Organisation (WHO) Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and Dominica’s President Roosevelt Skerrit.

PM Modi Responds to World Leaders

The World Health Organisation Chief not only expressed birthday wishes to PM Modi but also thanked him for hosting a successful BRICS Leaders Summit, and putting health high on the agenda. Responding to his greetings, PM Modi said, “Thank you for your warm birthday wishes and kind words, Dr. Tedros. It was a pleasure to meet with you during the BRICS Leaders’ Summit and advance our shared commitment in various fields including global health.” https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2100623046537281914?s=20

Thanking Bhutanese Prime Minister, he said, “Thank you, Prime Minister Tobgay, for your warm wishes and kind words. I deeply cherish your greetings and sentiments.” https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2100622379152269365?s=20

Thanking Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, PM Modi expressed confidence in further continuing the close cooperation to strengthen the India-Italy Special Strategic Partnership. https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2100621298242322839?s=20

“Thank you, Prime Minister Skerrit, for your warm wishes and the goodwill of the Government and people of Dominica. India cherishes our close friendship,” PM Modi said to the Dominican leader. https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2100620707986354447?s=20

Celebrations and Tributes

Their messages come as PM Modi turns 76 on Thursday, with leaders from across the world extending greetings to him on the occasion. Earlier on Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu also extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Modi, referring to his 25 years of public service and his contribution to good governance and inclusive development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was born in 1950 to Hiraba and Damodardas Modi in Vadnagar in Gujarat's Mehsana district. On May 26, 2014, he took the oath as the Prime Minister of India, becoming the first Prime Minister to be born after India attained Independence.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is organising the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' across the country from September 17 to October 17 to mark Prime Minister Modi's birthday, with a series of service-oriented programmes and public outreach initiatives. (ANI)