Indian Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth is in Russia for a three-day visit to bolster defence ties. Discussions focus on deepening military cooperation, expanding training engagements, and strengthening capability development between the two armies.

As India and Russia continue to deepen their military engagements during the visit of COAS General Dhiraj, the two countries held talks to expand the ambit of cooperation in areas such as training engagements and strengthening capability development between the two armies.

Sharing the details in a post on X, ADGPI said that the COAS, during his ongoing official visit to Russia, received a ceremonial Guard of Honour and paid homage at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow. “The COAS also visited the Russian Land Forces Headquarters, where interactions were held on issues of mutual interest, focused on deepening military cooperation, expanding training engagements and strengthening capability development between the two Armies,” the post added. Strengthening India-Russia Defence Ties 🇮🇳🤝🇷🇺#GeneralDhirajSeth, #COAS, during his ongoing official visit to Russia, received a ceremonial Guard of Honour and paid homage at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow. The #COAS also visited the Russian Land Forces… pic.twitter.com/dPlzMEuMhT — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) September 17, 2026

Strengthening Defence Partnership

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth began an official three-day visit to Russia aimed at further strengthening the longstanding India-Russia defence partnership and military-to-military cooperation.

According to an official release issued by the Ministry of Defence, General Seth is visiting Russia from September 16 to September 18. He will also hold discussions with Colonel General Andrei Nikolayevich Mordvichev, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Land Forces, on issues of mutual interest, including professional military cooperation and training.

Engagements in Moscow

The visit comes against the backdrop of longstanding military-technical cooperation between India and Russia, which has evolved from a buyer-seller relationship towards joint research, development and production of advanced defence technologies and systems.

In Moscow, General Seth is scheduled to visit the National Defence Control Centre and interact with senior officials of the Russian Ministry of Defence, including Deputy Defence Minister Vasily Sergeyevich Osmakov, who handles defence industry and procurement. The engagements will provide an opportunity for both sides to exchange perspectives on contemporary military developments and explore avenues for enhancing defence cooperation, according to the release.

Visit to Saint Petersburg

The Army Chief will also travel to Saint Petersburg, where he is scheduled to visit the Mikhailovskaya Military Artillery Academy and interact with its leadership and faculty.

The Ministry of Defence said the visit "reflects the importance attached by both countries to sustained military diplomacy and Army-to-Army engagement".

The interactions are expected to further deepen military cooperation and reinforce the enduring defence relationship between India and Russia.

Russia remains an important source for India's defence equipment, engines, spare parts and components. (ANI)