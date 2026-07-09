PM Narendra Modi visited Melbourne, where he signed the Visitors' Book at Government House, held talks with Australian PM Anthony Albanese at the Australia-India Summit, and met with Victoria's Governor Margaret Gardner AC.

PM Modi's Diplomatic Engagements in Melbourne

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (local time) signed the Visitors' Book at the Government House in Melbourne, the official residence of the Governor of Victoria, Margaret Gardner AC, in her presence.

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This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held delegation-level talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, while participating in the third Australia-India Annual Leaders' Summit, in Government House, Melbourne.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also held a bilateral meeting with the Governor of Victoria, Margaret Gardner AC, at the Government House in Melbourne.

According to the official website of the Governor, Margaret Gardner AC is the 30th Governor of Victoria and the second woman to hold the office. Before her appointment in August 2023, she was the 9th and first woman President and Vice-Chancellor of Monash University from September 2014 until August 2023.

Victoria is a state in southeastern Australia.

Earlier, at the Government House in Melbourne, PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome and a Guard of Honour in the Australian capital as part of his visit to the country. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Gardner were both present and received the Prime Minsiter at the ceremonial venue, where all three greeted each other before the ceremony.

PM Modi Addresses Business Leaders

Prior to this, PM Modi addressed the business leaders at the India-Australia CEO Forum and Economic Roadmap Business Reception in Melbourne, attended by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Focus on Clean Energy Collaboration

Highlighting India's clean energy ambitions, PM Modi said, "Many companies associated with clean energy are present here. We are building a manufacturing ecosystem in India for hydro projects, green hydrogen, solar modules, and wind turbines. India has set a target of achieving 500 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030 and reaching net-zero emissions by 2070. Australia's technology, capital, and resources can accelerate this transition."

Economic Ties Strengthened by ECTA

PM Modi also underscored the impact of the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) on bilateral economic relations. "The ECTA (Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement) agreement, concluded in record time in 2022, has further strengthened our economic ties; since its implementation, exports from India to Australia have doubled, and businesses in both countries have benefited from new market access," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Australia on Wednesday during the second leg of his three-nation visit to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand and was accorded a grand welcome by the Indian community, marked by cultural performances showcasing the shared heritage between the two countries. (ANI)