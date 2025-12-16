PM Narendra Modi held talks with Jordan's King Abdullah II in Amman, sharing an 8-point vision to deepen cooperation in trade, minerals, and nuclear energy. The visit marks the 75th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stated that he had shared an eight-point vision on trade, critical minerals, nuclear cooperation and other vital sectors to further the ties with the country of Jordan during his "productive discussions" with King Abdullah II in Amman.

PM Modi Outlines 8-Point Vision for Cooperation

Taking to the social media platform X, the Prime Minister acknowledged King Abdullah II's personal commitment to strengthening bilateral relations, calling it "noteworthy", especially as India and Jordan mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties this year.

"Held productive discussions with His Majesty King Abdullah II in Amman. His personal commitment towards vibrant India-Jordan relations is noteworthy. This year, we are celebrating the 75th anniversary of our bilateral diplomatic relations. This milestone will continue to inspire us to move forward with renewed energy in the times ahead," his post read.

PM Modi also outlined an eight-point vision aimed at further deepening cooperation between the two countries, with a key focus on vital areas of cooperation, including trade and economy, fertilisers and agriculture, information technology, healthcare, infrastructure, critical and strategic minerals, civil nuclear cooperation, and people-to-people ties.

Held productive discussions with His Majesty King Abdullah II in Amman. His personal commitment towards vibrant India-Jordan relations is noteworthy. This year, we are celebrating the 75th anniversary of our bilateral diplomatic relations. This milestone will continue to inspire… pic.twitter.com/371jjHdtTx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 15, 2025

High-Level Talks and Warm Reception

The Prime Minister is currently in the Middle Eastern country of Jordan as part of the first leg of his three-nation tour. Following his arrival in Amman, he was received by Jordanian Prime Minister Jafar Hassan at the airport, where he was accorded a formal welcome.

PM Modi was warmly received by King Abdullah II at the Al Husseiniya Palace, where the two leaders held detailed discussions on bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the leaders agreed to further deepen the India-Jordan partnership, particularly in the fields of trade and investment; defence and security; counter-terrorism and de-radicalisation; fertiliser and agriculture; infrastructure; renewable energy; and tourism and heritage, adding that both leaders reiterated their collective stand against terrorism. "Both leaders reaffirmed their united stand against terrorism," the MEA said in its post.

Following the talks, King Abdullah II hosted a banquet dinner in honour of the Prime Minister, underscoring the warmth of the bilateral relationship.

Next Stops on Three-Nation Tour

From Jordan, the Prime Minister will travel to Ethiopia at the invitation of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, marking his first official visit to the African nation. In the concluding phase of the tour, the Prime Minister will visit Oman. (ANI)