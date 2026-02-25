PM Narendra Modi received a standing ovation at the Israeli parliament, Knesset, during an official reception. He was welcomed by PM Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara, first at the airport and then at the Knesset for his historic visit.

PM Modi Receives Standing Ovation at Knesset

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Knesset, where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu attended an official reception ceremony on Wednesday. With 'Modi, Modi' chants, PM Narendra Modi receives a standing ovation at the Knesset, Israeli parliament, upon his arrival

In a post on X, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu attend official reception ceremony at the Knesset for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu attend official reception ceremony at the Knesset for Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi. 🇮🇱🇮🇳 https://t.co/MeRBadwT33

— Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) February 25, 2026

PM Modi will shortly address the Israeli parliament.

Netanyahu Hails 'Historic' Visit with Ceremonial Welcome

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Israel today on a State Visit. In a special gesture, on arrival at the airport in Tel Aviv, he was received by the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu and his spouse, Sara Netanyahu and accorded a ceremonial welcome.

Following the arrival ceremony, the two Prime Ministers held a brief one-on-one meeting.

Enthusiastic Reception by Indian Diaspora

At the hotel, the Prime Minister was accorded a warm and enthusiastic welcome by the members of the Indian community and the representatives of the Jewish Indian diaspora. The reception was marked by vibrant cultural performances by Indian and Israeli artistes, symbolising the enduring friendship between the two nations.

Taking to the social media platform X, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu shared a video of PM Modi's arrival, stating, "Welcome to Israel, my dear friend Narendra Modi".

Welcome to Israel my dear friend @narendramodi 🇮🇱🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/AnRtceD9Ci

— Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) February 25, 2026

Netanyahu hailed the visit of his good friend, calling it historic. "My wife Sara and I welcomed today our good friend, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, who has arrived for another historic visit to Israel. Prime Minister Modi previously visited Israel in 2017, and I later paid a reciprocal visit to India that was truly exceptional. We share a close personal relationship, speak often, and I believe that the deep friendship between us powerfully reflects on the ties between our two countries," Netanyahu said in a post on X.

My wife Sara and I welcomed today our good friend, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, who has arrived for another historic visit to Israel. Prime Minister Modi previously visited Israel in 2017, and I later paid a reciprocal visit to India that was truly exceptional. We… pic.twitter.com/d7mrCa3tQR

— Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) February 25, 2026

Earlier in the day, Netanyahu and his wife welcomed Prime Minister Modi at the airport. PM Modi's pocket handkerchief and Sara Netanyahu's outfit synced in saffron. With the red carpet rolled out, PM Modi and Netanyahu's hug spoke a thousand words about their endearing friendship.

PM Modi began a two-day official visit to Israel by meeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv. In a warm gesture, Israeli PM Netanyahu and his wife personally welcomed him at the airport and honoured him with a special guard of honour. (ANI)