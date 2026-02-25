PM Modi's historic visit to Israel was met with emotional pride by the Indian diaspora. The visit featured a warm welcome, bilateral talks with PM Netanyahu, and reinforced the growing strategic and cultural ties between the two nations.

The historic visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Israel has evoked deep emotional resonance among the Indian diaspora, as members of the community shared personal encounters and expressed their pride in the flourishing bilateral relationship. The visit serves as a poignant reminder of the long-standing bond between the two nations, underscored by the personal histories of those who call both India and Israel home.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, a long-time resident originally from Gujarat reflected on the generational ties and the warmth of his interaction with the Prime Minister. "I was born in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. I have been living here for the last 60 years. My father and grandfather lived in India. Jews did not face any problems in India. I was very happy to be here. PM Modi spoke to me in Gujarati and also asked me some questions. Thank you, Modi ji, for coming here," he said. This enthusiasm was shared by a member of the community, who noted the significance of this being the Prime Minister's second visit to the country. "I'm a Maharashtrian. I was very happy and excited to see Prime Minister Modi visiting here for the second time. It was very exciting for us. We, as a Jewish nation and Israeli nation, are proud to be friends and allies of the Indian nation and people. We hope the collaboration between the two states will continue and will bring and achieve new goals together. Thank you so much," the community member remarked, highlighting the sense of connection felt by those from diverse Indian backgrounds and reinforcing the strategic and emotional alliance between the two countries.

A Historic Welcome and Diplomatic Engagements

This spirit of partnership was on full display as PM Modi on Wednesday received a warm and vibrant welcome upon his arrival in Israel for a two-day state visit. The reception was marked by colourful Indian cultural performances, where music and dance from different parts of India were staged to commemorate the arrival and highlight the rich diversity of Indian heritage. Shortly after he landed, the official account of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the visit "historic" and shared snippets from the arrival. The ceremonial welcome quickly transitioned into high-level diplomacy as PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with PM Netanyahu. The two leaders discussed a wide range of subjects aimed at boosting bilateral ties, identifying key sectors such as technology, water management, agriculture, and talent partnership for deeper collaboration.

Celebrating Deep-Rooted Cultural Ties and Future Hopes

While the leaders engaged in formal talks, the streets of Tel Aviv remained filled with a sense of profound pride. Local residents and members of the diaspora gathered to celebrate the atmosphere, which served as a testament to the deep-rooted cultural ties and the growing strategic partnership brought to life by personal stories bridging the two nations.

In an interaction with ANI, a resident of Israel further highlighted this connection. "I took part in the Know India Contest. The Jewish community of India is spread all over. Israel and India are now at a juncture of increasing treaties and contacts in general," the resident said.

Echoing this sentiment, Ravita, a member of the Indian diaspora, spoke about the vision for the future and the milestone moment. "I come from the Indian Jewish community. India is now gearing towards 'Viksit Bharat'. He (PM Modi) is the first Indian Prime Minister to walk on Israeli soil," she stated. The emotional depth of the occasion was further enriched by Dina Semte, a blind Indian singer who originally hails from Manipur, whose presence underscored the living links between the two countries.

Strengthening the Strategic Partnership

As PM Modi continues his two-day visit, he is scheduled to meet President Isaac Herzog and will address the Knesset, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to do so. Ultimately, the visit underscores the "robust and multifaceted Strategic Partnership" shared by India and Israel, reflecting growing cooperation across diplomatic, technological, and cultural domains. (ANI)