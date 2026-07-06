PM Narendra Modi arrived in Jakarta and was welcomed by President Prabowo Subianto. They will hold discussions to boost the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership across diverse sectors and visit the Prambanan Temple to deepen cultural ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he was touched by President Prabowo Subianto's gesture of welcoming him at the Jakarta airport and said they will hold discussions aimed at adding even more momentum to this partnership across diverse sectors.

The Prime Minister, who arrived in Indonesia on the first leg of his three-nation visit, said he and the Indonesian President Prabowo will also visit the Prambanan Temple complex at Yogyakarta. "Landed in Jakarta. I'm touched by President Prabowo Subianto's gesture of welcoming me at the airport. In 2018 we elevated our relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which has benefitted our people," he said in a post on X.

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"During this visit, President Prabowo Subianto and I will hold discussions aimed at adding even more momentum to this partnership across diverse sectors. President Prabowo and I will visit the Prambanan Temple complex at Yogyakarta. This will ensure closer cultural linkages between our nations. While in Indonesia, I also look forward to interacting with the Indian community," he added.

PM Modi was accorded a grand welcome on his arrival in Jakarta on Monday, with Indonesian Air Force fighter jets escorting the PM's aircraft upon entering Indonesian airspace, marking a ceremonial welcome. Upon his arrival in Jakarta, PM Modi also witnessed a traditional dance performance.

Three-Nation Tour and Strategic Vision

During the three-nation visit, PM Modi will also visit Australia and New Zealand. In his departure statement prior to the July 6-11 visit, PM Modi noted that the high-level engagement would capitalise on the robust momentum in India's relations with the three key partners, expanding cooperation across strategic, economic and people-centric sectors.

"My visit to Indonesia and Australia in the Eastern and Southern Indian Ocean, respectively, followed by New Zealand, will further strengthen India's Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision, as well as our outlook towards a free and open Indo-Pacific," the Prime Minister said.

The "MAHASAGAR" framework--which stands for Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions--represents India's institutional blueprint for fostering security, stability and inclusive growth across the maritime domain.

Deepening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

The Prime Minister is in Indonesia from July 6 to 8 at the invitation of President Prabowo Subianto. This high-profile engagement marks the Prime Minister's fourth visit to the maritime neighbour and is the first bilateral visit since the relationship was formally elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in May 2018.

Indonesia is India's second-largest trading partner within the ASEAN region, with bilateral trade reaching USD 24.78 billion during the 2025-26 fiscal year. Currently, more than 130 Indian enterprises maintain active investments across diverse sectors of the Indonesian economy.

Focus on Critical Minerals

Critical mineral cooperation is also set to take centre stage during the bilateral talks. Indonesia is a prominent player in the critical minerals sector, commanding roughly 21 per cent of the world's nickel reserves and ranking prominently among the top global producers of copper, bauxite and tin. The Prime Minister's visit is slated to structurally strengthen bilateral institutional mechanisms and trade channels in this vital domain.

His three-day official visit is aimed at reviewing bilateral ties and deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations.

Indian Diaspora's Expectations

Ahead of his arrival, members of the Indian diaspora expressed their expectations for PM Modi's visit, calling for deeper cooperation across mining, energy, infrastructure and emerging technologies. (ANI)