PM Narendra Modi met Philippines President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. Marcos Jr's visit is significant for India's Act East policy and its partnership with ASEAN, which he currently chairs.

PM Modi Holds Bilateral Meeting with Philippines President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a bilateral meeting with Philippines President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. Marcos Jr is in India to attend the two-day BRICS Summit in his capacity as the current chair of ASEAN. His visit assumes significance in the context of India’s Act East policy and its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with ASEAN.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annpurna Devi met Philippines First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos over a luncheon meeting and shared Prime Minister Modi’s vision of women-led development and India’s commitment to empowering women as leaders and equal partners in shaping a prosperous future. “Luncheon meeting with Her Excellency Mrs. Louise Araneta-Marcos, First Lady of the Republic of the Philippines. Shared Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiJi’s vision of women-led development and India’s commitment to empowering women as leaders and equal partners in shaping a prosperous future,” Annpurna Devi said in a post on X.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal welcomed Marcos Jr to New Delhi earlier, the President was received by Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilisers Anupriya Patel. “Warm welcome to the President of the Philippines, Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr @bongbongmarcos as he arrives in New Delhi to attend the 18th BRICS Summit in his capacity as the current chair of @ASEAN. He was received by MOS @AnupriyaSPatel,” Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Jaiswal also highlighted the importance of the Philippines in India’s Act East policy and the broader India-ASEAN partnership. “An important pillar of India’s ‘Act East’ policy, India and ASEAN maintain a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership focused on trade, maritime security and regional connectivity in the Indo-Pacific,” he said.

PM Modi Addresses BRICS Summit on Entering Third Decade

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi, addressing the open session of the BRICS Summit on Sunday, said the world now expects “concrete results” from the grouping as it enters its third decade. “BRICS is poised to enter its third decade. The world now expects concrete results from us, not just ideas and commitments. I am confident that through our collective efforts, we will certainly live up to these expectations,” Modi said.

He also extended his best wishes to China, which will host the next BRICS Summit in 2027, and commended leaders and their teams for making the New Delhi Summit a success. Earlier, PM Modi welcomed leaders of BRICS member and partner countries, outreach invitees and heads of international organisations at Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the summit.

The BRICS leaders on Sunday held a session on “Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth”. PM Modi said the trust of Global South nations in BRICS had grown and highlighted initiatives related to disaster management, MSME cooperation and the environment. He said India had advanced the spirit of friendship, partnership and cooperation through the BRICS platform and stressed that cooperation should involve entrepreneurs, farmers, researchers, women, youth and ordinary citizens.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who also attended the summit, called for a stronger role for BRICS in advancing the interests of the Global South and urged the grouping to become an “active, stabilising and positive force in international affairs”. China will assume the rotating BRICS presidency in 2027 and host the 19th BRICS Summit. (ANI)