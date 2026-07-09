PM Narendra Modi met his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in Melbourne. Modi received a grand welcome from the Indian community, witnessing cultural performances like the Australian-India Orchestra's 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' and Kathak.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met his Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, in Melbourne during the second leg of his three-nation visit to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand.

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Grand Cultural Welcome in Melbourne

The meeting comes after Prime Minister Modi arrived in Australia on Wednesday and was accorded a grand welcome by the Indian community, marked by cultural performances showcasing the shared heritage between the two countries.

Australian-India Orchestra Performance

One of the highlights of the welcome was a performance by the Australian-India Orchestra, which presented Maa Tujhe Salaam. Sharing a video of the performance on X, Modi said, "The Australian-India Orchestra's soulful presentation of 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' was wonderful. It beautifully demonstrated how music strengthens the bonds between our people." "My compliments to every member of the orchestra for this memorable performance. It also shows the global popularity of Vande Mataram, particularly at a time when we are marking its 150th anniversary," he added.

Didgeridoo and Tabla Fusion

The Prime Minister also witnessed a musical performance featuring Australia's ancient Didgeridoo and India's Tabla, performed by didgeridoo artist Ron Murray and tabla maestro Dr Sam Evans. Sharing a glimpse of the performance, Modi said, "Witnessed a truly exceptional musical performance featuring Australia's ancient Didgeridoo and India's Tabla. The harmony between these two timeless instruments beautifully reflected the deep cultural connect between our two nations." He also praised the artists for preserving and celebrating musical traditions.

Kathak Performance

During the community reception, PM Modi watched a Kathak performance and later shared photographs with the performers on X. "Delighted to witness an outstanding Kathak performance during the welcome by the Indian community in Melbourne. Glad to see Indian dances becoming popular across Australia," he wrote.

Three-Nation Tour and Bilateral Agenda

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Australia after concluding his visit to Indonesia, the first leg of his three-nation tour.

During his three-day visit, Modi and Albanese are expected to hold wide-ranging discussions on strengthening cooperation in defence and security, trade and investment, education, mobility and people-to-people ties.

In his departure statement before the visit, PM Modi had said the Australia visit would also provide an opportunity to deepen bilateral cooperation in emerging and critical technologies, sports and sports science.

After concluding his engagements in Australia, the Prime Minister will travel to New Zealand, the final leg of his three-nation tour. (ANI)