PM Modi met Akie Abe, wife of the late Japanese PM, remembering Shinzo Abe as a visionary who boosted India-Japan ties. This followed the inauguration of the Shinzo Abe Memorial Corridor in Varanasi, a tribute to his legacy and friendship.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met Akie Abe, wife of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and remembered the late Japanese leader as a “visionary” who played a defining role in taking India-Japan relations to new heights.

In a post on X, PM Modi said he was pleased to meet Akie Abe and underlined her enduring association with India. “Pleased to meet Mrs. Akie Abe, wife of late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Deeply value her enduring association with India. Abe San was a dear friend and a visionary leader who played a defining role in elevating India-Japan relations to new heights," PM Modi said in the post.

Shinzo Abe Memorial Corridor Inaugurated in Varanasi

The meeting comes a day after the inauguration of the Shinzo Abe Memorial Corridor at the Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre in Varanasi, a dedicated space commemorating the former Japanese Prime Minister and his contribution to India-Japan ties. "The inauguration of the Abe Memorial Corridor at the Rudraksh Convention Centre in Varanasi yesterday is a fitting tribute to his lasting contribution to India-Japan friendship,” the post added.

The corridor was inaugurated on Wednesday in the presence of Akie Abe. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Akie Abe jointly inaugurated the memorial, with the UP CM presenting her with a memento.

The Ministry of External Affairs, in a post on X on Wednesday, described the memorial as a tribute to Abe's memory and legacy and his enduring contribution to India-Japan relations. “A tribute to the memory and legacy of former PM Shinzo Abe of Japan and his enduring contribution to India-Japan relations. The Abe Memorial Corridor, a dedicated space at the Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre in Varanasi, captures key landmarks in the evolution of the India-Japan partnership and celebrates his close personal friendship with PM Narendra Modi. The Corridor was inaugurated today in the presence of Mrs Akie Abe, spouse of the late PM Shinzo Abe," the post read.

Speaking at the inauguration, Akie Abe expressed gratitude for the memorial dedicated to her late husband and said she was deeply moved by the tribute. “I am deeply moved and grateful to everyone for this memorial corridor and for naming it after my husband...Seeing this place brought back memories of my husband’s visit here,” Akie Abe said.

A Tribute to a Lasting Friendship

The memorial corridor features a photo gallery documenting key moments in the evolution of India-Japan relations, including Shinzo Abe's December 2015 visit to Varanasi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Rudraksh Convention Centre itself is regarded as a symbol of India-Japan friendship and was envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The memorial also honours Abe's role in elevating India-Japan relations to a Special Strategic and Global Partnership, while recalling his close personal ties with Prime Minister Modi. Abe was posthumously awarded India's prestigious Padma Vibhushan in 2021 in recognition of his contribution to the India-Japan relationship. (ANI)