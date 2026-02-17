PM Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron met in Mumbai for bilateral talks, reviewing the India-France strategic partnership. They discussed deepening cooperation in key sectors like defence, trade, and strategic collaboration.

Modi, Macron Hold Bilateral Talks in Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai, as part of the latter's fourth visit to India. The two leaders met at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai, where they were seen sharing a warm hug before commencing discussions.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The meeting is aimed at reviewing the progress of the India-France strategic partnership and exploring avenues to deepen cooperation across key sectors. Prime Minister Modi welcomed President Macron upon his arrival, and the leaders held talks thereafter.

The Prime Minister had earlier arrived at Lok Bhavan, where he was received by the Governor of Maharashtra and Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat. In a post on X, the Governor of Maharashtra said, "Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi arrived in Maharashtra Lok Bhavan, Mumbai, for his meeting with the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron. The Governor of Maharashtra and Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat, welcomed the Prime Minister at Lok Bhavan, Mumbai."

The meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Macron is expected to further strengthen bilateral ties between India and France, with discussions likely to focus on strategic cooperation, trade, defence collaboration, and global issues of mutual interest.

A Gesture of Solidarity

Earlier in the day, Macron, along with First Lady Brigitte Macron, in a poignant moment reflecting international solidarity against terrorism, paid a solemn tribute to the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The gesture served as a bridge between two nations that have both faced the scars of radicalisation and violence, with Macron underscoring the shared values of resilience and democracy that bind New Delhi and Paris.

Strengthening Ties for the Future

Meanwhile, welcoming the French President on his visit to India, PM Modi expressed his commitment to advancing bilateral ties to new heights. In a post on X, PM Modi shared his anticipation for the visit, stating, "Welcome to India! India looks forward to your visit and to advancing our bilateral ties to new heights. I am confident that our discussions will further strengthen cooperation across sectors and contribute to global progress. See you in Mumbai and later in Delhi, my dear friend @EmmanuelMacron."

The high-level delegation arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday for their scheduled visit, which runs through February 19, and was warmly received at the airport by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Highlighting the strategic nature of the trip, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X that both leaders will launch the "Year of Innovation 2026," imparting further momentum to the vibrant India-France strategic partnership. (ANI)