Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the redevelopment ceremony of the century-old Gurdwara Khalsa Diwan in Manila. The event, held during his visit for the India-ASEAN and East Asia Summits, underscores his support for the Sikh diaspora.

PM Modi Leads Redevelopment Ceremony of Historic Gurdwara in Manila

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation in the redevelopment ceremony of the historic Gurdwara Khalsa Diwan in Manila during his landmark two-day visit reflects his deep respect and affection for the Sikh community. Writing in a post on X, Puri noted, "During his landmark two-day visit to Manila to attend the 23rd India-ASEAN Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit, PM Narendra Modi Ji participated in the ceremony marking the commencement of redevelopment works at the historic Gurdwara Khalsa Diwan in Manila, and warmly interacted with members of the Sangat."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday led the foundation-stone laying ceremony for the redevelopment of the historic Gurdwara Khalsa Diwan in Manila, marking a significant step towards preserving a century-old place of worship associated with the Sikh community in the Philippines. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Gurdwara was first established in 1901, formally organised in 1903 and registered as Khalsa Diwan in 1924.

"The Khalsa Diwan Gurdwara holds a unique distinction of being the oldest Gurdwara in the Philippines. It continues to play an important role through its spiritual, cultural and philanthropic activities for the Sikh and other communities in Manila," the MEA said in a statement. The Ministry further highlighted the Gurdwara's significance in strengthening community ties, describing it as a "vital bridge" between the Indian-Sikh community and Philippine society.

The ceremony was attended by Senator Francis Joseph Escudero and Manila City Mayor Francisco Isko Moreno. During the programme, PM Modi also interacted with members of the Indian diaspora and the Sikh community. Highlighting the Prime Minister's continuous efforts for the community, Puri added in his post, "Following in the footsteps of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, who travelled far and wide during his sacred Udasis, the Sikh Sangat has carried the message of love, equality, compassion and seva across the world. The Sikh community in the Philippines, like in many other countries, is an integral part of the Indian diaspora. The historic Gurdwara Sahib holds great importance as a cultural and religious site that blends Sikh and Buddhist elements. PM Modi Ji’s deep respect and affection for the Sikh community are reflected in several visionary initiatives undertaken during his leadership. From strengthening Sikh heritage sites, opening of the Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor in 2019, befitting celebration of 550th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, 350th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, 400th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, removal of GST from Langar Seva & FCRA approval for donations and providing better connectivity to holy sites of Sikhism, to declaring December 26 as Veer Baal Diwas, among several other initiatives."

Recalling past engagements, he further shared, "Modi Ji also personally ensured the safe passage of the sacred Swaroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji and the accompanying Sikh delegation from Kabul to Delhi in 2021 when I was immensely blessed to perform seva of the holy Swaroops upon their arrival in Delhi. PM Modi Ji also took keen personal interest in guiding my family and other members of the Sikh Sangat when we were deciding on a befitting permanent home for the holy Jore Sahib of Dasam Pita Guru Gobind Singh Ji and Khalsa Mata Sahib Kaur Ji. He visited Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib to pay obeisance to the holy relics after they were placed for safekeeping and display at the divine birthplace of our Tenth Guru Sahib."

The Prime Minister arrived in Manila on Monday to participate in the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit (EAS), hosted by the Philippines in its capacity as ASEAN Chair for 2026. As part of his engagements on Tuesday, PM Modi is scheduled to attend both summits, which will provide opportunities to review India's engagement with ASEAN and discuss key regional and international developments. The 23rd ASEAN-India Summit will assess progress in implementing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and ASEAN, including the ASEAN-India Plan of Action for 2026-2030. Discussions will also focus on existing areas of cooperation and the future direction of engagement between India and ASEAN member countries. The 21st East Asia Summit, meanwhile, will bring together leaders to deliberate on significant regional and global developments and exchange views on matters of shared concern involving ASEAN and other participating countries. (ANI)