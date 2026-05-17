PM Narendra Modi arrived in Gothenburg, Sweden, for a two-day state visit and was welcomed by PM Ulf Kristersson. The visit aims to chart a transformative trajectory for bilateral ties in trade, technology, and green innovation.

Touching down for the high-stakes third leg of his five-nation European tour, PM Narendra Modi has landed in Gothenburg, where he was accorded a warm welcome by Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson at the airport. Signalling the deep geopolitical significance of the state visit, Swedish Gripen fighter jets escorted PM Narendra Modi's plane as it entered Swedish airspace.

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Stepping onto Swedish soil, PM Modi carried the momentum of back-to-back diplomatic triumphs, having just wrapped up a series of high-stakes engagements in the United Arab Emirates and the Netherlands. PM Modi is visiting Gothenburg, Sweden, on May 17-18 at the invitation of Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

Charting a Transformative Trajectory

The landmark two-day visit is poised to chart a transformative trajectory for bilateral dynamics, injecting fresh momentum into cross-border trade, technological innovation, green technologies, and emerging sectors. The engagement represents a crucial diplomatic milestone, marking the Indian leader's return to the Nordic country after a multi-year hiatus.

Highlighting the historic ties that bind the two nations, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted, "Prime Minister had earlier visited Sweden in 2018 for the first-ever India-Nordic Summit." During the intensive visit, Prime Minister Modi will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Kristersson to review the full spectrum of India-Sweden relations and identify new opportunities for cooperation in key sectors. The high-level dialogue is expected to serve as a springboard for deeper economic and commercial integration between New Delhi and Stockholm.

Focus on Economic Partnership

The financial scale of this partnership remains a cornerstone of the bilateral relationship. The MEA stated that the leaders will "explore new avenues of cooperation to enhance bilateral trade, which has reached $7.75 billion (2025), and Swedish FDI into India, which has reached $2.825 billion (2000-2025)."

Expanding into Future-Oriented Sectors

Beyond traditional commerce, the upcoming prime ministerial deliberations are expected to focus on collaboration in green transition, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, start-ups, resilient supply chains, defence manufacturing, space cooperation, climate action, and strengthening people-to-people ties.

With Sweden universally regarded as one of Europe's leading innovation-driven economies, both countries are looking to expand strategic cooperation in future-oriented sectors. The high-profile engagements over the next 48 hours are set to solidify a robust, forward-looking roadmap for the two democracies. (ANI)