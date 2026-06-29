PM Modi attended Seychelles' 50th Independence Day, where Indian military units marched. He held high-level talks with Seychellois leadership and Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam to deepen strategic ties in the Indian Ocean region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stood in tribute to the Indian Army and Navy contingents as they marched during the 50th Independence Day celebrations of Seychelles on Sunday, highlighting New Delhi's prominent participation in the Golden Jubilee event during his three-day official visit to the island nation.

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The specialised military units from India took part in a grand parade marking the half-century anniversary of the East African country's independence. As they marched through the capital, the Army contingent performed the iconic regimental song, 'Badlu Ram Ka Badan', which emerged as a major highlight of the parade.

The Prime Minister later shared images from the Seychelles National Day celebrations on social media platform X, conveying his gratitude to President Patrick Herminie. The Prime Minister arrived in Seychelles on Saturday to begin his three-day diplomatic itinerary. Throughout his stay, he is scheduled to hold high-level discussions with the host leadership and join multiple events commemorating the landmark 50 years of Seychellois independence.

India's Military Participation

India's military presence at the historic parade comprised personnel from the Assam Regiment of the Indian Army, alongside the Indian Navy's frontline stealth frigate INS Tarkash and the indigenously engineered Survey Vessel Large INS Ikshak, reflecting the strategic footprint of the Indian armed forces in the commemorative event.

In a social media update on X on Sunday, the Indian Navy stated, "During the port call, Tarkash, along with INS Ikshak, will participate in Golden Jubilee celebrations of the National Day of Seychelles, on June 29, with a marching contingent and naval band, India Seychelles BridgesofFriendship MAHASAGAR MaritimeCooperation."

High-Level Diplomatic Engagements

On the sidelines of the national celebrations, Prime Minister Modi conducted separate high-level interactions with the Leader of the Opposition in Seychelles, Bernard Georges, and Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, prioritising deeper bilateral alliances across the strategic Indian Ocean region.

Meeting with Seychelles' Opposition Leader

Detailing his interaction with Bernard Georges, the Prime Minister noted on X that both leaders reviewed diverse dimensions of the India-Seychelles partnership. He expressed appreciation to the Leader of the Opposition for his positive remarks in the Seychelles National Assembly following the Prime Minister's address, observing that ties between the two nations enjoy broad-based consensus across all political sections of Seychellois society.

Bilateral with Mauritius Prime Minister

During his bilateral meeting with Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, the Prime Minister recalled their recent interaction at the AI Summit earlier this year, welcoming another opportunity to touch base in Seychelles. He indicated that their deliberations focused on transforming the India-Mauritius partnership and voiced optimism over the ongoing momentum achieved under the Enhanced Strategic Partnership framework. The Prime Minister added that both leaders evaluated a range of infrastructure and developmental projects currently being executed under the Special Economic Package, while exploring broader collaboration in critical sectors such as capacity building, professional skilling, maritime defence, green energy, and cyber security.

PM Modi Addresses Seychelles National Assembly

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi delivered a landmark address to the National Assembly of Seychelles, expressing deep gratitude to the citizens of the island nation for their exceptional hospitality. He mentioned that his speech focused heavily on the long-term, institutional partnership between India and Seychelles, rooted in shared democratic values, before spending time interacting directly with the lawmakers after the session adjourned. (ANI)