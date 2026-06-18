Addressing the Indian diaspora in Paris, PM Modi praised their role in reflecting India's values. He credited the people of India for the nation's development and highlighted the country's growing role in shaping the global future and its ties with France.

PM Hails Indian Diaspora in Paris

Reaffirming the pivotal role of the global Indian community in shaping the nation's global footprint, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his key address to the Indian diaspora in Paris, hailed the expatriate community for brilliantly mirroring India's core values on foreign soil.

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In his speech in Paris, PM Narendra Modi said, "Paris is a city of lights, colours, ideas and innovation." He praised the Indian diaspora for adding to its vibrancy through India's rich cultural diversity. Addressing members of the Indian community, Modi said people from every corner of India are represented in Paris, including Tamils, Punjabis, Gujaratis, Marathis and Bengalis. He remarked that the diaspora has brought new colours to the city and serves as a reflection of India's unity in diversity.

'New Age of Indian Aspirations'

Shifting focus to the monumental developmental strides taking place back home, the Prime Minister underscored that the nation's current trajectory is being scripted entirely by the collective resolve of its citizens. Talking about the rapid developments in the country, PM Modi mentioned, "When historians look back 50 or 100 years from now and assess this period in India's journey, one fact will stand out: this era was driven by the aspirations of the people of India. This is a new age of Indian aspirations."

Highlighting this tectonic shift in the nation's capability and confidence, PM Modi mentioned, "What was once a dream is now a reality. What once seemed impossible has now become possible."

Deflecting praise from himself, the Prime Minister firmly credited the citizens of India for piloting this historic metamorphosis. He also credited Indians for this transformation, saying, "And what is the greatest force behind this transformation? Who has made all this possible? It is not because of Modi. It is because of the people of India. When everyone progresses together, the nation progresses together."

India Actively Shaping the Future

Amidst a fast-evolving global order, the Prime Minister noted that New Delhi's proactive role is being universally recognised. In his address, PM Narendra Modi said, "Today, the world is witnessing that India is not merely preparing for the future, it is actively shaping the future."

Trust a Key Factor in Global Partnerships

In an era defined by geopolitical recalibration, the Prime Minister pointed out that global partnerships have transcended mere transaction to a deeper framework of reliability. He also added, "There was a time when relationships between nations were defined primarily by trade. Today, along with trade, trust has become equally important. Every country wants reliable supply chains. Every country seeks stable partnerships. Every country is looking for partners it can depend on with confidence."

Strengthening India-France Ties

Turning to bilateral equations, the Prime Minister expressed immense optimism regarding the expanding horizon of New Delhi-Paris ties. Concluding his speech, PM Narendra Modi mentioned, "The scope of cooperation between our two countries will continue to expand. We are making payments and financial transactions more seamless and strengthening people-to-people ties. In every sphere, we are bringing India and France closer together." He said that he would once again like to say that the true strength of this relationship lies in all the Indians in France.

A Call to Engage in India's Growth

Rallying the gathering to remain active stakeholders in the nation's growth story, the Prime Minister stated, "My fellow countrymen, as India moves rapidly towards becoming a developed and prosperous nation, I urge you to deepen your engagement with India. Your participation will add new strength to India's development journey and also give you an opportunity to serve the land of your ancestors. With these words, I thank all of you for your affection, enthusiasm, and unwavering support." (ANI)