India's PM and US President Trump discussed the West Asia crisis, with India urging de-escalation and a secure Strait of Hormuz. The PM also spoke with Sri Lanka's President on energy security. India is actively repatriating its citizens.

Diplomatic Engagements on West Asia Crisis

The Prime Minister of India received a call from the President of the United States Donald Trump, where both leaders exchanged views on the escalating situation in West Asia, informed Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. During their conversation, the Prime Minister reiterated India's commitment to de-escalation and the swift restoration of peace in the region. "The Prime Minister underlined the importance of ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure, and accessible, noting its critical importance for global peace, stability, and economic well-being," said Jaiswal. Both leaders agreed to stay in touch and continue efforts toward peace and stability in West Asia.

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"Additionally, the Prime Minister also spoke with the President of Sri Lanka, Anura Kumara Dissanayake. The discussion centered around the impact of ongoing tensions in West Asia on global energy security. Both leaders emphasised the need to keep shipping lanes secure for the sake of global trade and stability. The Prime Minister reaffirmed India's commitment to work closely with Sri Lanka in addressing shared challenges in line with the Neighbourhood First policy and MAHASAGAR Vision," Jaiswal added.

Meanwhile, India's External Affairs Minister met with the Ambassador of Iran to India, where the two discussed the evolving situation in the region. The Minister expressed appreciation for Iran's support in assisting Indian nationals during this time of crisis.

Repatriation Efforts and Citizen Support

"The Ministry of External Affairs continues to closely monitor the situation, ensuring the safety, security, and well-being of the Indian community as the highest priority," the Ministry said. The Ministry's dedicated control room remains operational, providing assistance to Indian nationals in the Gulf and West Asia.

Missions in the region are offering real-time support, coordinating with Indian community organisations and local authorities to facilitate the safe return of citizens. Since February 28, approximately 4,26,000 passengers have returned to India, aided by 2,149 flights, including non-scheduled flights.

Additional flights are operating from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman, with Qatar Airways also providing non-scheduled services to India. However, airspace restrictions in Kuwait and Bahrain remain in place, with special flights being arranged for Indian nationals. The Indian government continues to support the repatriation of Indian nationals, including facilitating travel for those stranded in Iran, Israel, and other affected areas. (ANI)