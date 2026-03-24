PM Modi spoke with Sri Lankan President Dissanayake on the West Asia situation, focusing on global energy security disruptions. They reviewed progress on India-Sri Lanka energy cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to address shared challenges.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and discussed evolving situation in West Asia, with particular focus on disruptions affecting global energy security. Both the leaders also "reviewed progress on key initiatives aimed at strengthening India-Sri Lanka energy cooperation and enhancing regional security."

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In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi shared details of the high-level exchange, "Spoke with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and discussed the evolving situation in West Asia, with particular focus on disruptions affecting global energy security." Spoke with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and discussed the evolving situation in West Asia, with particular focus on disruptions affecting global energy security. We reviewed progress on key initiatives aimed at strengthening India-Sri Lanka energy cooperation and enhancing… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2026

Reaffirming the deep-rooted ties between the two neighbouring nations, PM Modi emphasised their mutual resolve to navigate the current geopolitical hurdles. "As close and trusted partners, we reaffirmed our commitment to work closely together in addressing shared challenges," he added.

Preceding Strategic Dialogue

This outreach to Colombo followed a strategic dialogue held on Monday between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Sri Lankan counterpart, Vijitha Herath. In a post on social media on March 23, Jaishankar noted that they "discussed the repercussions of the West Asia conflict," while reaffirming that "India stands committed to #NeighbourhoodFirst and #VisionMAHASAGAR."

Wider Diplomatic Outreach

The coordination with regional partners occurred amidst intensifying global efforts to secure vital energy corridors, as PM Modi also held a high-level telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday. The dialogue with Washington comes at a critical juncture as West Asia conflict continue to impact global energy markets and maritime security.

In a post on X, PM Modi detailed the diplomatic exchange with the US President, stating, "Received a call from President Trump and had a useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia. India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest. Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world. We agreed to stay in touch regarding efforts towards peace and stability."

US envoy Sergio Gor earlier confirmed the exchange, noting that the dialogue focused on the ongoing situation, "including the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open".

This diplomatic outreach occurs as President Trump signalled a potential de-escalation in the US-Israel standoff with Iran, marking on Monday that his administration was already engaged in "productive" talks with Tehran.

PM Modi Addresses Parliament on Diplomatic Efforts

Addressing Parliament on Tuesday, PM Modi underscored India's proactive role in navigating the crisis through constant communication. "Since the start of the war, I have held two rounds of phone conversations with the heads of state of most countries in West Asia. We are in continuous contact with all the Gulf countries, and we are also in touch with Iran, Israel, and the United States," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister further highlighted that New Delhi is leveraging its diplomatic capital to protect its maritime and diaspora interests. "Through diplomacy, India is trying to ensure safe commutation of the country's ships even in a war situation. India has opted for a solution through dialogue to resolve this issue," PM Modi added. (ANI)