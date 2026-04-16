Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker met PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi to boost bilateral cooperation. Stocker, on his first official visit, also met EAM S Jaishankar and laid a wreath at Rajghat. Talks focus on green tech and economic ties.

PM Modi, Chancellor Stocker Hold Talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a meeting with Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker at the Hyderbad House, New Delhi. After the meeting, there will be an exchange of MoUs followed by press statements.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker also laid a wreath at Rajghat. Raj Ghat is a serene, open-air memorial in Delhi dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi, marking the spot of his cremation on January 31, 1948

High-Level Engagements Mark Chancellor's Arrival

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met with Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker, who is on his first official visit to India. The meeting marks a significant step in strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations, with high-level discussions scheduled to continue.

In a post on X, the External Affairs Minister expressed his satisfaction with the meeting, stating, "Delighted to call on Federal Chancellor Dr Christian Stocker of Austria, as he begins his first official visit to India." He further emphasised the potential for growth in the partnership, adding, "Confident that his discussions with PM Narendra Modi tomorrow will open new avenues for greater cooperation across various domains."

This high-level engagement followed the Chancellor's arrival earlier on Wednesday. Welcoming the leader upon his landing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X, "A warm welcome to Federal Chancellor Dr Christian Stocker of Austria on his first official visit to India. He was received by Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports @khadseraksha at the airport. India and Austria share a warm and friendly relationship. Chancellor Stocker's visit will impart further momentum to 'Enhanced India-Austria partnership'."

Focus on Economic and Strategic Cooperation

The four-day stay represents Stocker's inaugural trip to India and his first official visit to the Asian continent since taking office in 2025. During his time in New Delhi, the Chancellor is set to engage in comprehensive discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

These talks are expected to prioritise the expansion of ties in critical sectors, green technology, and economic exchange. To drive these objectives, Chancellor Stocker is travelling with a high-powered delegation consisting of business executives, senior ministers, and government representatives, highlighting the economic priorities of the trip.

Both nations intend to investigate further collaboration in digital innovation, renewable energy, and high-end manufacturing. This diplomatic engagement follows a period of increasing economic synergy between the two countries. Beyond commerce, the leaders are also anticipated to exchange perspectives on global and regional matters, as well as their ongoing cooperation within international organisations.

Building on Previous Diplomatic Efforts

The relationship between India and Austria is built on a foundation of long-standing friendship and "shared democratic values." This visit seeks to capitalise on the diplomatic energy established during PM Modi's 2024 trip to Austria, aiming to solidify the "India-Austria partnership" and unlock new opportunities for economic and strategic growth.

These efforts build upon foundational work laid late last year, during the eighth session of the India-Austria Foreign Office Consultations in Vienna on December 12. At that meeting, Secretary (West) Sibi George and Austrian Secretary General Nikolaus Marschik conducted a thorough review of bilateral ties. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, these officials explored methods to enhance India-EU relations and discussed global issues of common concern, setting the stage for the current high-level visit. (ANI)