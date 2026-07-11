In Auckland, PM Modi praised the India-Maori cultural synergy, stating shared values can build an inclusive trade model. He highlighted special provisions for Maori businesses in the new India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

India-Maori Synergy for Inclusive Trade

Lauding the cultural synergy between India and the indigenous community of New Zealand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the shared values of respect for nature, community, and sustainability between India and the Maori people can pave the way for a unique model of inclusive global trade.

Delivering his address at the Business and Sports Engagement event in Auckland, PM Modi expressed special gratitude to Maori business leaders and highlighted that special provisions have been carved out for them in the newly concluded Free Trade Agreement (FTA). "I express gratitude, especially to Maori business leaders. India's culture and Maori tradition--both have deep respect for nature, community and sustainability. Even in our FTA, opportunities for Maori businesses have been given a special place. Connecting our shared values, we can build a new model for inclusive and sustainable trade," the Prime Minister said.

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PM Modi praised both indigenous and Kiwi business communities and said India-New Zealand ties are being elevated to a strategic partnership.

The Maori business sector in New Zealand operates across the full range of commercial and export markets. While historically strong in agribusiness, fisheries, and forestry, Maori enterprises are expanding into tourism, real estate, professional services, and green energy. The economy is distinct for being intergenerational, sustainability-focused, and community-driven. They deal in dairy, sheep, beef, and kiwifruit. A cornerstone of the Maori economy, managed by significant entities like Moana New Zealand. Maori enterprises rely heavily on international export, with key trading partners across Asia.

'Historic' Visit Strengthens Strategic Ties

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi was accorded a traditional Maori 'powhiri' ceremonial welcome at the Government House in Auckland, an experience he described as deeply moving. "Honoured to receive a ceremonial welcome at Government House in Auckland. The traditional Maori powhiri was a moving reflection of New Zealand's rich heritage and traditions," PM Modi later shared in a post on X.

The Prime Minister also held extensive delegation-level talks with his New Zealand counterpart, Christopher Luxon. During the meeting, PM Modi hailed the conclusion of the India-New Zealand FTA in a record time frame and noted the historic significance of the visit--the first by an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in four decades. "It gives me great pleasure that an Indian Prime Minister has visited New Zealand after 40 years. By organising an event in your economic capital, you have created an opportunity to infuse new strength into the relationship between India and New Zealand. I am deeply grateful," PM Modi said during the talks.

Expressing his gratitude to PM Luxon's leadership for fast-tracking the trade pact, PM Modi added, "When you visited India, the FTA process began. The way all of New Zealand united to bring the FTA to fruition in such a short time, perhaps a global first for such a swift success, is remarkable. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to your leadership, your government and your team for this achievement."

Highlighting the strategic alignment between the two countries, the Prime Minister stated that India and New Zealand are natural partners bound by shared democratic values and common interests as maritime nations in the Indo-Pacific region. He expressed strong confidence that the enhanced partnership would meaningfully contribute to global peace, stability, and security.

Reflecting the deep living bridge between the two nations, Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to address a massive gathering of the Indian diaspora in Auckland later today, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

PM Modi arrived in Auckland on Friday on an official visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Luxon, where he was received with a warm embrace by the New Zealand leader. (ANI)