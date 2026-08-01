Amid unrest in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Joint Awami Action Committee has warned supporters of suspicious calls and links designed to steal data. This cyber alert comes as protests over governance and economic issues intensify.

JAAC Issues Cyber Alert Amid Unrest

Amid ongoing unrest, protests and reports of violence in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) has issued a public warning to its supporters over alleged suspicious calls and online links. In a notice shared on social media, the JAAC said that several supporters, particularly those living overseas, have been receiving calls from international numbers and messages containing unverified links. The organisation claimed that such communications may be attempts to collect personal information or gain unauthorised access to mobile devices.

The committee has urged people not to click on unknown links, respond to suspicious international calls, or share personal details with unidentified individuals. It also advised supporters to block such numbers and remain cautious of messages claiming to represent JKJAAC. The notice further stated that the organisation is currently not issuing any online meeting links and that any future communication or meetings would be shared only through official and verified channels.

Widespread Protests Grip PoJK

The cyber alert comes at a time when Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed heightened tensions, with protests, clashes and security measures reported in several areas. The unrest has been linked to public grievances over issues including governance, economic conditions, and administrative decisions. Activist groups and local organisations have alleged restrictions and a crackdown on demonstrators, while authorities have maintained that steps are being taken to maintain law and order.

Tensions have intensified across Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), particularly in areas like Rawalakot and Mirpur, where protests have reportedly turned violent, leading to clashes, injuries and fatalities. Demonstrators have raised concerns over economic hardships, governance issues and administrative decisions, while local groups have alleged a harsh security response and crackdown on protesters. Authorities, however, have maintained that measures are aimed at restoring law and order. The escalating situation has sparked wider concerns over stability and public unrest in the region. (ANI)