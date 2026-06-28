PM Narendra Modi was conferred with 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon', Seychelles' highest honour, for his leadership in environmental conservation and sustainable development. The award acknowledges his long-standing push for a green vision.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Sunday conferred 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon', by Seychelles, the highest distinction of the country for leadership in environmental conservation and sustainable development. The award acknowledges PM Modi's long-standing push for sustainable growth and his green vision.

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Other Global Accolades

This is the latest in a series of global honours recognising PM Modi's work on climate action, sustainable development and green growth. Just last month, in May 2026, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) presented him with the Agricola Medal for strengthening food security, transforming agriculture and promoting sustainable farming. Earlier, in 2018, he received the Seoul Peace Prize for advancing sustainable economic growth, global cooperation and inclusive development. In 2018, the United Nations conferred upon him the prestigious Champions of the Earth Award.

Strengthening Bilateral Partnership

Seychelles President conferred the award to PM Modi. In his remarks during the press statement with PM Modi, President Herminie said the two countries are committed to a collective vision for a stable, secure and prosperous Indian Ocean region. "I am honoured to have concluded bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. Our discussions were comprehensive and forward looking reflecting the deep bonds of friendship and mutual trust that unite Seychelles and India. As we mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, our two countries have recommitted to a partnership rooted in common geography, history and a collective vision for a stable, secure and prosperous Indian Ocean region," he said.

"A centerpiece of our talks was the implementation of the Joint Vision for Sustainability, Economic Growth and Security through Enhanced Linkages, Seychelles adopted earlier this year. This framework provides strategic direction for cooperation across all sectors. I express my deep appreciation for India's steadfast support in translating this vision into tangible outcomes that benefit the people of both nations," he added.

High-Level Delegations

Earlier, PM Modi and the Seychelles President held delegation-level talks. The Indian delegation included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. The Seychelles delegation included Vice President Sebastien Pillay, Principal Minister and Minister for Fisheries, Agriculture and the Blue Economy Wallace Cosgrow and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Barry Faure.

PM Modi and President Herminie also held bilateral-level talks with each other. PM Modi is on a three-day visit to Seychelles. He will address the National Assembly of Seychelles and also interact with the Indian community.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi received a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the State House. (ANI)