Seychelles President Patrick Herminie reaffirmed the island nation's place in India's MAHASAGAR vision and welcomed talks on a USD 175 million economic package from India during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Seychelles President Patrick Herminie on Sunday said the East African island nation reaffirmed its special place in India's MAHASAGAR vision while welcoming discussions on the announcement of India's Special Economic Package (SEP) worth USD 175 million during his talks with Prime Minister Narendra, who is currently on a three-day state visit to the country.

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Maritime Security Central to Bilateral Ties

Addressing a joint press statement with the Prime Minister following delegation-level talks, President Herminie said maritime security in the Indian Ocean remains central to the bilateral relationship between the two countries. "As maritime neighbours, security in the Indian Ocean region remains central to our relationship. We reaffirmed Seychelles' special place in India's MAHASAGAR vision. We affirmed our commitment to counter piracy, drug trafficking, illegal fishing and cross-border crime," Herminie said.

The Seychelles President acknowledged India's continued support in strengthening the country's maritime capabilities through surveillance, hydrography and defence capacity building, particularly through the refit of PS Zoroaster and the gifting of the fast attack vessel PS Lespwar to the Seychelles Coast Guard. "I acknowledged India's support in maritime surveillance, hydrography and defence capacity building, including the refit of PS Zoroaster and the gifting of fast attack vessel PS Lespwar to the Seychelles Coast Guard," he said.

Development Partnership and Economic Package

Highlighting development cooperation, Herminie said India's partnership with Seychelles has remained aligned with the island nation's priorities. "Development Partnership has been a strong pillar of India-Seychelles relations, guided by Seychelles' priorities. I was especially pleased to pursue discussions on the announcement of the Special Economic Package of USD 175 million from the Government of India, comprising USD 125 million in a rupee-denominated Line of Credit and USD 50 million in grant assistance," he added.

Understanding India's MAHASAGAR Vision

MAHASAGAR is India's expanded vision for the Global South, standing for "Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions." It builds on the earlier SAGAR framework and goes a step further by broadening cooperation beyond the immediate region to a more global scale. The vision focuses on promoting trade for development, strengthening capacity building for sustainable growth, and ensuring mutual security for a shared future.

PM Modi's State Visit

Prime Minister Modi is on a three-day State Visit to Seychelles from June 27 to June 29 at the invitation of President Herminie. During the visit, the two leaders held delegation-level talks to further deepen cooperation in areas including maritime security, development partnership, defence, capacity building and the blue economy. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to attend Seychelles' Golden Jubilee National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour, marking 50 years of the country's independence from the United Kingdom in 1976.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi arrived in the capital city on Saturday afternoon, following which he handed over a 'Made in India' Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) PS LESPWAR, along with six ambulances, 10 utility vehicles, and five laser-radial boats to Seychelles to enhance the island nation's maritime surveillance and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) patrol capabilities.

The high-level handover ceremony was held at the Seychelles Coast Guard Base in Victoria in the presence of President Herminie on the first day of the Prime Minister's official State Visit. The FPV, manufactured by Goa Shipyard Limited, is expected to significantly boost Seychelles' maritime security capacity. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the initiative reflects the strengthening strategic partnership between the two countries, particularly in the Indian Ocean Region. (ANI)