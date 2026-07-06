PM Narendra Modi received a ceremonial welcome in Jakarta, marking the start of his three-nation tour. The visit aims to review bilateral ties and deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Indonesia, focusing on defence and trade.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a grand welcome on his arrival in Jakarta on Monday, with Indonesian Air Force fighter jets escorting the PM's aircraft upon entering Indonesian airspace, marking a ceremonial welcome. PM began the first leg of his three-nation tour, which includes visits to Australia and New Zealand. Upon his arrival in Jakarta, PM Modi was warmly received by President Prabowo Subianto, and witnessed a traditional dance performance.

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Strengthening Act East and MAHASAGAR Vision

In his departure statement prior to the July 6-11 visit, PM Modi noted that the high-level engagement would capitalise on the robust momentum in India's relations with the three key partners, expanding cooperation across strategic, economic and people-centric sectors. "My visit to Indonesia and Australia in the Eastern and Southern Indian Ocean, respectively, followed by New Zealand, will further strengthen India's Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision, as well as our outlook towards a free and open Indo-Pacific," the Prime Minister said.

The "MAHASAGAR" framework--which stands for Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions--represents India's institutional blueprint for fostering security, stability and inclusive growth across the maritime domain.

Reinforcing Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

The Prime Minister is in Indonesia from July 6 to 8 at the invitation of President Prabowo Subianto. This high-profile engagement marks the Prime Minister's fourth visit to the maritime neighbour and is the inaugural bilateral visit since the relationship was formally elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in May 2018.

During his schedule, he will interact with the Indian diaspora and accompany President Prabowo on a visit to the Prambanan Temple Complex in Yogyakarta, describing the UNESCO-listed site as a symbol of the deep cultural links between the two nations.

This visit to Indonesia marks a pivotal milestone in reinforcing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations, with advancing defence and maritime cooperation serving as a cornerstone of the bilateral agenda.

Defence and Economic Cooperation on the Agenda

Strategic security ties have achieved robust momentum, characterised by an expanding scope of high-level visits, regular bilateral and multilateral exercises, and deeper defence industry cooperation, which includes the significant sale of BrahMos missiles.

Indonesia has established itself as India's second-largest trading partner within the ASEAN region, with bilateral trade reaching USD 24.78 billion during the 2025-26 fiscal year. Currently, more than 130 Indian enterprises maintain active investments across diverse sectors of the Indonesian economy.

Critical mineral cooperation is also set to take centre stage during the bilateral talks. Indonesia dominates the global critical minerals sector, commanding roughly 21 per cent of the world's nickel reserves and ranking prominently among the top global producers of copper, bauxite and tin. The Prime Minister's visit is slated to structurally strengthen bilateral institutional mechanisms and trade channels in this vital domain.

His three-day official visit is aimed at reviewing bilateral ties and deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations.

Ahead of his arrival, members of the Indian diaspora expressed their expectations for PM Modi's visit, calling for deeper cooperation across mining, energy, infrastructure and emerging technologies. (ANI)