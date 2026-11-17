Prime Minister Narendra Modi held productive bilateral talks with leaders from Singapore and Thailand in Manila, focusing on strengthening strategic partnerships in technology, infrastructure, and defense during the ASEAN-India Summit.

PM Modi Holds Strategic Bilateral Meetings in Manila

Manila [Philippines], November 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held key bilateral talks with his Thai and Singaporean counterparts Anutin Charnvirakul and Lawrence Wong on the sidelines of the ASEAN-India Summit and East Asia Summit in Manila. During the talks, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri were part of the Indian delegation.

Highlighting his meeting with the Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, PM Modi wrote in a post on X, "Had a productive meeting with Singapore PM Lawrence Wong. We discussed ways to further strengthen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, particularly in: Investment. Infrastructure. Innovation. Semiconductors. Advanced manufacturing. Singapore is a valued partner of India and we look forward to deepening our cooperation in the times to come."

Subsequently, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also reflected on the "warm meeting" between the two leaders and extended India's best wishes to Singapore for the upcoming ASEAN chairship.

Additionally, the MEA spokesperson also reflected on PM Modi's meeting with the Thailand PM and highlighted the key points of discussions between the two leaders. The leaders reviewed the India-Thailand Strategic Partnership and discussed cooperation in trade and investment, defence and security, connectivity, digital technologies, culture, tourism, and people to people ties.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that New Delhi's Act East Policy has injected fresh vitality and substance into bilateral engagement with Southeast Asia, expanding ties well beyond historical and cultural links into cutting-edge domains such as digital technology, defence and space.