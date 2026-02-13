Indian PM Narendra Modi congratulated BNP chairperson Tarique Rahman on his party's decisive victory in Bangladesh's 13th National Parliament election. The BNP and its allies secured 212 of the 297 declared seats, with a 60.26% voter turnout.

PM Modi Congratulates Tarique Rahman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Tarique Rahman, chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), on his party's decisive victory in the country's recently concluded 13th National Parliament election. In a post on X, PM Modi interaction and extended warm wishes for the future.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Delighted to speak with Mr. Tarique Rahman. I congratulated him on the remarkable victory in the Bangladesh elections. I conveyed my best wishes and support in his endeavour to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh. As two close neighbours with deep-rooted historical and cultural ties, I reaffirmed India's continued commitment to the peace, progress, and prosperity of both our peoples," PM Modi posted on X. Delighted to speak with Mr. Tarique Rahman. I congratulated him on the remarkable victory in the Bangladesh elections. I conveyed my best wishes and support in his endeavour to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh. As two close neighbours with deep-rooted… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2026

Bangladesh Election Results Declared

This warm outreach from PM Modi followed the official declaration of results of the polls for 297 parliamentary constituencies in the neighbouring country by the Bangladesh's Election Commission. Results for Chattogram-2 and Chattogram-4 remain suspended and will be announced at a later date, while the outcome for one other constituency had been deferred earlier. The EC had issued separate suspension letters for Sherpur-2, Chattogram-2, and Chattogram-4 on February 12 due to pending court cases. The result for Sherpur-2 has now been declared but its official gazette publication is on hold for the time being.

Across the 297 declared seats, a total of 48,074,429 'Yes' votes were cast, while 22,565,627 'No' votes were recorded. The referendum turnout stood at 60.26 per cent, according to Prothom Alo. These voting details were shared by EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed during a media briefing at the Election Commission headquarters in Agargaon, Dhaka, on Friday.

Party-wise Seat Distribution

Among the 297 declared seats, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its allies secured 212 seats. The 11-party alliance led by Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami won 77 seats, Islami Andolan Bangladesh took one, and independent candidates claimed seven.

Further breakdown shows BNP winning 209 seats independently. Jamaat-e-Islami secured 68 seats, NCP six seats, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis two seats, Khelafat Majlis one seat, Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP) one seat, Ganosamhati Andolon one seat, and Gono Odhikar Parishad one seat, as per Prothom Alo.

Referendum Paves Way for Reforms

The decisive 'Yes' victory in the referendum, conducted alongside the parliamentary polls on Thursday to endorse the constitutional proposals outlined in the July National Charter, paves the way for implementing proposed state reforms.

The total voter base for both the election and referendum exceeded 127.7 million, with the same 60.26 per cent turnout applying to the referendum process. Senior Secretary of the EC Akhtar Ahmed reiterated these voting figures in his briefing to journalists at the Election Building in Agargaon today, Prothom Alo reported. The overwhelming support for the 'Yes' vote signals strong public backing for advancing institutional and constitutional changes following the recent political transition in the country, setting the stage for the new BNP-led government to move forward with these reforms. (ANI)