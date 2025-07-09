Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Namibia's highest civilian honour, the 'Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis', from President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

Recognition of strengthened bilateral ties

Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah conferred the award on PM Modi in recognition of his efforts to strengthen bilateral ties between India and Namibia. The award was established in 1995 to acknowledge distinguished service and leadership.

While presenting the award, President Nandi-Ndaitwah stated, "I have the honour to confer the Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis to Narendra Modi, PM of India, who has significantly contributed to social-economic development and the promotion of peace and justice in Namibia and globally."

The 'Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis' is named after a unique and ancient desert plant endemic to Namibia, symbolising resilience, longevity, and the enduring spirit of the Namibian people.

This prestigious honour marks the 27th international award conferred on PM Modi by a foreign government since he took office in May 2014 and 4th award in this ongoing tour.

First-ever visit by Indian Prime Minister

PM Modi's visit to Namibia is a historic milestone, being the first by an Indian Prime Minister and only the third prime ministerial visit from India. He arrived in Namibia on the final leg of his five-nation tour.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and President Nandi-Ndaitwah engaged in bilateral discussions, followed by the signing of four key agreements to enhance cooperation in sectors such as energy and healthcare.