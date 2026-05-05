PM Narendra Modi condemned an attack on Fujairah, UAE that injured three Indian nationals. He expressed India's firm solidarity with the UAE, calling the targeting of civilians unacceptable and reiterating support for a peaceful resolution.

PM Modi Condemns Attack, Reaffirms Solidarity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reaffirmed India's deep-rooted ties with the United Arab Emirates, expressing unwavering support for the Gulf nation after an attack on civilian infrastructure in the strategic energy hub of Fujairah left three Indian citizens injured. The strikes targeted Fujairah, a critical global maritime artery on the UAE's eastern seaboard, which serves as a primary bypass for oil exports outside the volatile Strait of Hormuz.

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In a post on X, the Prime Minister conveyed his distress over the escalation, stating, "Strongly condemn the attacks on the UAE that resulted in injuries to three Indian nationals. Targeting civilians and infrastructure is unacceptable." Strongly condemn the attacks on the UAE that resulted in injuries to three Indian nationals. Targeting civilians and infrastructure is unacceptable. India stands in firm solidarity with the UAE and reiterates its support for the peaceful resolution of all issues through… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 5, 2026

He further emphasised the depth of the bilateral relationship, noting that "India stands in firm solidarity with the UAE" and continues to advocate for the "peaceful resolution of all issues through dialogue and diplomacy." Underscoring the strategic importance of the region's maritime corridors, PM Modi highlighted that "ensuring safe and unimpeded navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is vital for enduring regional peace, stability and global energy security."

MEA Reiterates India's Stance, Embassy Confirms Injuries

New Delhi's condemnation was first articulated by MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, who, in an official statement on the attack on Fujairah, emphasised India's stance on the escalating regional situation. He noted that the targeting of innocent civilians must cease and reiterated that India continues to stand for "dialogue and diplomacy" to restore peace and stability across West Asia. Highlighting the importance of global trade routes, the spokesperson called for "free and unimpeded navigation and commerce" through the Strait of Hormuz, stressing that such activities must remain "in keeping with international law." The Ministry further stated that India stands ready to support all efforts directed towards a peaceful resolution of the ongoing issues in the region.

In line with this diplomatic stance, the Indian Embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has confirmed that three Indian nationals sustained injuries during "today's attacks in Fujairah". According to the mission, officials are currently in coordination with local agencies to guarantee that the injured individuals receive "adequate medical care and welfare". Reports indicate the three individuals sustained moderate injuries following a fire sparked by the strikes in the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone (FOIZ).

UAE Denounces 'Iranian Aggression', Reserves Right to Respond

The development follows a sharp rebuke from the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which denounced the "renewed unprovoked Iranian aggression" involving the deployment of drones and missiles. The Ministry verified that the three Indian citizens were caught in the crossfire of Iran's strikes directed at "civilian sites and facilities".

Labelling the offensive an "unacceptable act of aggression", the Ministry described the move as a "direct threat to the UAE's security, stability and territorial integrity", while noting it stands in "violation of the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations". UAE authorities have made it clear that the nation will not accept any infringement on its "security and sovereignty under any circumstances".

The Ministry further asserted that the UAE "reserves its full and legitimate right to respond to these unprovoked attacks in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, national security, territorial integrity, and the safety of its citizens, residents, and visitors, in accordance with international law". A demand to "immediately halt these attacks" was issued, alongside a call for "full compliance with the cessation of all hostilities", while the official statement held Tehran "fully responsible for these unprovoked attacks and their repercussions".

Details of the Attack and Public Advisory

On Monday, the UAE's Ministry of Defence reported the detection of "four cruise missiles launched from Iran" aimed at multiple locations across the country. The Ministry clarified that loud noises reported in various regions were the "result of successful interception of the aerial threats".

The UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) issued a public advisory on X, stating, "Air defence systems are currently responding to a missile threat. Please remain in a safe location and follow official channels for warnings and updates". Citizens and residents were further instructed "not to approach, touch or photograph any fragments or objects that have fallen" from the sky following the interceptions, to ensure the "relevant authorities assess the situation" safely. (ANI)