PM Modi concluded his visit to France, where he attended the G7 Summit, addressed VivaTech 2026, and held bilateral talks. He described the trip as "extensive" in outcomes, highlighting stronger India-France ties and India's growing global role.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (local time) departed from Paris for India after concluding his multi-city visit to France and Slovakia, during which he participated in the G7 Summit in Evian, addressed global technology leaders at VivaTech 2026, engaged with the Indian diaspora, and held bilateral meetings with top French leadership and business executives.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Sharing his reflections on the visit, PM Modi described the trip as "extensive" in terms of both engagements and outcomes. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "This visit to France has been extensive when it comes to engagement and outcomes. It began in Nice, where the Bharat Innovates programme was held, followed by Evian for G7 and then in Paris, where I addressed VivaTech 2026 and a large community programme, as well as met CEOs. I am especially grateful to my friend President Macron, the Government and the people of France for the warmth. The India-France friendship will become even stronger in the times to come." This visit to France has been extensive when it comes to engagement and outcomes. It began in Nice, where the Bharat Innovates programme was held, followed by Evian for G7 and then in Paris, where I addressed VivaTech 2026 and a large community programme, as well as met CEOs. I… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2026

Key Engagements Across France

The Prime Minister's visit covered key engagements across Nice, Evian and Paris, focusing on innovation, technology, economic cooperation and strengthening India-France ties.

Modi at VivaTech 2026

During his address at VivaTech 2026 in Paris, one of Europe's largest technology and startup events, Modi highlighted India's rapid progress in innovation and digital transformation. In another post on X, he said, "Pleased to have spoken at VivaTech 2026 in Paris. There, I highlighted India's remarkable progress in the fields of technology, innovation, and startups. I emphasised the way India uses technology to bring about positive change in the lives of its citizens." Ravi d’avoir pris la parole au cours de VivaTech 2026 à Paris. J’y ai évoqué les progrès remarquables de l’Inde dans les domaines de la technologie, de l’innovation et des start-ups. J’ai souligné la manière dont l’Inde utilise la technologie pour amener une différence positive… pic.twitter.com/6rpZedsY49 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2026

The Prime Minister also toured the exhibition space at the event alongside French President Emmanuel Macron. "Accompanied by President Macron, I visited the exhibition space of VivaTech 2026. The energy and enthusiasm that prevail there are incredible!" PM Modi wrote. En compagnie du Président Macron, j’ai visité l’espace d’exposition de VivaTech 2026. L’énergie et l’enthousiasme qui y règnent sont incroyables !@EmmanuelMacron @VivaTech pic.twitter.com/azzw6cAh9j — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2026

Interaction with Indian Diaspora

A major highlight of the Paris leg of the visit was his interaction with the Indian diaspora. Addressing a large gathering, PM Modi praised the overseas Indian community for reflecting India's values abroad and strengthening cultural ties between the two nations. Calling Paris a city of "lights, colours, ideas and innovation," he lauded the Indian community for enriching the French capital with India's cultural diversity. He said that people from every corner of India, including Tamils, Punjabis, Gujaratis, Marathis and Bengalis, have contributed to the city's vibrancy.

The Prime Minister also underscored India's ongoing transformation, stating that the country's progress is being driven by the aspirations and collective efforts of its citizens. Emphasising India's growing global role, PM Modi said the world now sees India not only preparing for the future but actively shaping it.

He also expressed confidence that cooperation between India and France would continue to expand across sectors, including trade, technology, financial connectivity and people-to-people exchanges. (ANI)