PM Narendra Modi concluded his two-day Bhutan visit aimed at boosting cooperation. He was seen off by the King and participated in several landmark events, with key outcomes in energy, healthcare, and connectivity strengthening the partnership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to New Delhi on Wednesday after concluding his two-day state visit to Bhutan, aimed at further strengthening the close ties of friendship and cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

PM Modi Expresses Gratitude

Before emplaning for Delhi from Thimphu, Prime Minister Modi shared a post on X, expressing gratitude to the people and Government of Bhutan for their warm hospitality. "My visit to Bhutan has taken place when the people of this nation are marking various landmark programmes. It is the 70th Birth Anniversary of His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo; the Global Peace Prayer Festival is ongoing and special Buddha relics from India are here. The outcomes in sectors like energy, healthcare and connectivity will add momentum to our bilateral partnership," the Prime Minister said.

King's Special Gesture

In a special gesture, the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, personally came to the airport to see off Prime Minister Modi. "I am grateful to His Majesty the King of Bhutan for coming to the airport as I board for Delhi," the Prime Minister added in his post.

High-Level Discussions on Bilateral Cooperation

During his two-day visit, Prime Minister Modi held wide-ranging discussions with the King of Bhutan, the Fourth Druk Gyalpo, Jigme Singye Wangchuck, and Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay on advancing cooperation in key sectors, including energy, connectivity, trade, technology and people-to-people exchanges.

Participation in Global Peace Prayer Festival

PM Modi also participated in the 70th birth anniversary celebrations of the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and joined the King and the Fourth King at the Kalachakra 'Wheel of Time' empowerment initiation at Thimphu's Changlimithang Stadium, part of the ongoing Global Peace Prayer Festival 2025 attended by over 30,000 devotees.

"PM Narendra Modi joined His Majesty, the King of Bhutan and His Majesty, the Fourth King of Bhutan, at the Kalachakra 'Wheel of Time' empowerment initiation at Changlimithang Stadium, as part of the ongoing Global Peace Prayer Festival in Thimphu. Over 30,000 people, including visitors from abroad, were present at the sacred event. The prayers were presided over by His Holiness the Je Khenpo, the Chief Abbot of Bhutan," the Ministry of External Affairs stated in a post on X.

Key Outcomes and New Initiatives

Among the major outcomes of the visit was the joint inauguration of the 1,020 MW Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project -- a milestone in India-Bhutan energy cooperation -- and the announcement of several new initiatives in renewable energy, healthcare, and cross-border connectivity.

Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India's full support for Bhutan's 13th Five Year Plan and the King's vision for the Gelephu Mindfulness City, while both sides welcomed enhanced collaboration in space technology, digital payments, and education. The visit underscored the unique and enduring friendship between India and Bhutan, rooted in mutual trust, respect and shared cultural values. (ANI)