PM Narendra Modi met Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. Describing the meeting as 'outstanding,' they discussed using AI for global good and reviewed bilateral cooperation in energy, connectivity, and tech.

PM Modi, Bhutan PM Tobgay Hold 'Outstanding' Talks in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held talks with Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay of Bhutan on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi. PM Modi described the meeting as "outstanding," stating that India-Bhutan friendship continues to expand into new and transformative domains.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "The meeting with PM Tshering Tobgay was outstanding. We discussed how we can harness the power of AI for global good and in harmony with principles of sustainability. Our enduring India-Bhutan friendship, rooted in mutual trust, goodwill and close ties between our two peoples, continues to guide our partnership into new and transformative domains." https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2024109724753682799?s=20

Bilateral Cooperation Reviewed

Official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said on X that PM Modi and Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation across energy, connectivity, development partnerships, and people-to-people ties. "PM Narendra Modi engaged in bilateral talks with PM Tshering Tobgay of Bhutan on the sidelines of the India-AI Impact Summit today. The two leaders reviewed the progress in bilateral cooperation in energy, connectivity, development partnership and people-to-people connect.

They expressed support for harnessing AI for inclusive and human-centric progress and agreed to further strengthen cooperation in the AI and digital tech space. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to work closely to further strengthen the India-Bhutan partnership anchored in trust, goodwill and mutual respect." https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2024100230095044751?s=20

Warm Welcome for Bhutan PM

Bhutan PM Tobgay arrived in Delhi earlier in the day and was received at the airport by Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Raj Bhushan Choudhary In a post on X, Jaiswal wrote, "Warm welcome to the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Mr. Tshering Tobgay as he arrives for the India-AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, received by Minister of State for Jal Shakti Dr. Raj Bhushan Choudhary at the airport.

The enduring relationship between India and Bhutan is rooted in mutual trust and goodwill, and is firmly anchored in India's Neighbourhood First policy." https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2024092168953143517?s=20

About the India AI Impact Summit 2026

India AI Impact Summit 2026 is being held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from February 16 to February 20. The summit has brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators, and civil society representatives from across the world to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence.

As the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South, the event aims to reflect on the transformative potential of AI, aligning with India's national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all) and the broader global principle of AI for Humanity.

The summit features participation from more than 110 countries and 30 international organisations, including around 20 heads of state or government and about 45 ministers. (ANI)