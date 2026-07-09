PM Modi joined his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese at the India-Australia CEO Forum to bolster trade. He called for the nations to move forward as natural partners and was accorded a grand reception by the Indian diaspora in Melbourne.

Modi, Albanese Address CEO Forum to Boost Trade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday joined his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, at the India-Australia CEO Forum and Economic Roadmap Business Reception, as part of efforts to bolster bilateral trade and strategic relations during the second leg of his three-nation visit. Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "The presence of all of you is a symbol of our shared confidence and shared aspirations. Today, the world is going through a period of uncertainty, supply chain disruptions, and an energy crisis. At such a time, it is both natural and necessary for India and Australia to move forward as natural and trusted partners. Over the past few years, we have built a strong framework for future cooperation by combining the capabilities of both countries."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Vibrant Cultural Reception by Indian Diaspora

The Prime Minister, who landed in Australia on Wednesday after concluding his visit to Indonesia, was accorded a grand reception by the Indian diaspora in Melbourne. The event showcased vibrant cultural performances highlighting the deep-rooted cultural ties between India and Australia.

Musical Tributes Highlight Cultural Bonds

A key highlight of the cultural evening was a presentation of Maa Tujhe Salaam by the Australian-Indian Orchestra. Sharing a clip of the event on the social media platform X, PM Modi termed the performance "wonderful", adding that it demonstrated how music deepens the connection between the citizens of both nations. He further remarked that the rendition underscored the global appeal of Vande Mataram, particularly as India celebrates the 150th anniversary of the historic song.

PM Modi also witnessed a unique musical fusion of the traditional Australian didgeridoo and the Indian tabla, performed by Ron Murray and Dr Sam Evans. The Prime Minister stated that the performance reflected the profound cultural bond between the two countries and lauded the musicians for keeping their traditional art forms alive.

Additionally, he watched a Kathak recital, noting that it was heartening to witness the growing footprint of Indian classical dance forms across Australia.

Broad Agenda for Bilateral Talks

During his three-day visit, the two prime ministers are scheduled to engage in comprehensive discussions spanning defence and security, trade and investment, education, mobility, critical technologies, sports, and people-to-people relations.

Following his engagements in Australia, PM Modi will head to New Zealand for the final leg of his visit.