Canadian PM Mark Carney visited 'Gurdwara Sahib Ottawa' and joined the Sikh community in service to mark Sikh Heritage Month 2026. He celebrated the contributions of the Sikh population, noting Canada has the world's second-largest Sikh community.

Canadian PM Mark Carney on Saturday (local time) visited 'Gurdwara Sahib Ottawa' and joined the Sikh community in community service, marking Sikh Heritage Month 2026.

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In a post on X, the Canadian PM said that Canada has the second-largest Sikh community in the world. He added that during the current occasion of 'Sikh Heritage Month', his administration is celebrating the contribution of the Sikh population towards the country. He said, "Canada has the second-largest Sikh community in the world. During this Sikh Heritage Month, we celebrate the generations of Canadian Sikh women and men who have contributed to our shared prosperity, strengthened our communities, and helped build a stronger Canada." Le Canada compte la deuxième plus grande communauté sikhe au monde. En ce Mois du patrimoine sikh, nous célébrons les générations de Canadiennes et de Canadiens sikhs qui ont contribué à notre prospérité commune, renforcé nos communautés et aidé à bâtir un Canada plus fort. pic.twitter.com/AuAOTBKEn5 — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) April 18, 2026

Vaisakhi and Sikh Heritage Month Celebrated in Toronto

Earlier on April 13, the Indian Consulate in Toronto, in association with Virasat-e-Khalsa, celebrated the Vaisakhi festival alongside Sikh Heritage Month. The event brought together an esteemed gathering of leaders and the Indian diaspora in a moment that spoke to the enduring bonds between India and Canada and to the remarkable contribution of the Sikh community.

In a post on X, the Consulate said, "High Commissioner Dinesh K. Patnaik, addressing the gathering, reflected on the diaspora as the living thread that weaves the two nations together. Consul General Mahaveer Singhvi underscored Vaisakhi's resonance across the world -- and of Sikh heritage whose legacy only grows with time."

"The evening featured Bhangra and Gidda performances, soulful live music, and deeply moving renditions of Dhadhi Vaaran -- honouring the timeless Sikh values of courage, faith, and community," the Consulate added.

'Baaghi ja Badshah' Exhibition

Sikh Heritage Month 2026 is being celebrated in Canada with the launch of the exhibition Baaghi ja Badshah, the official website of Sikh Heritage Month said. The exhibition explores the historical phases in Sikh life in which the community has stood as both baaghi (rebels) and badshah (leaders) as they worked towards Halemi Raj, a vision of fair and ethical rule. (ANI)