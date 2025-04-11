Lifestyle
After 300 years, the extinct dodo might walk the Earth again. Science is rewriting history.
The dodo, once called the “feathered ghost,” vanished from Mauritius by the late 1600s—hunted into extinction.
The Nicobar pigeon, the dodo’s closest living relative, holds the key. Scientists are using its DNA and preserved dodo genes to recreate the extinct bird.
Using genome editing and a marsupial called the dunnart, scientists plan to bring back the thylacine (Tasmanian tiger).
Dubbed “extinct,” this bird might rise again through genetic cloning and habitat reconstruction.
By editing elephant DNA, researchers aim to revive the woolly mammoth and restore frozen tundra habitats.
Scientists are breeding wolf pups with ancient DNA to mimic dire wolves — a step into selective de-extinction.
Pohela Baisakh 2025: 7 traditional dishes to make for lunch THIS day
Health tips: 10 superfoods to cleanse your liver naturally
9 Detoxifying drinks to treat Fatty Liver naturally
How Harmful Is Alcohol? New facts from recent research