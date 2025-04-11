Lifestyle

The Dodo Returns?

After 300 years, the extinct dodo might walk the Earth again. Science is rewriting history.
 

Image credits: Getty

The Feathered Ghost


The dodo, once called the “feathered ghost,” vanished from Mauritius by the late 1600s—hunted into extinction.

Image credits: Getty

The Pigeon Parent

The Nicobar pigeon, the dodo’s closest living relative, holds the key. Scientists are using its DNA and preserved dodo genes to recreate the extinct bird. 

Image credits: pexels

Tasmanian Tiger

Using genome editing and a marsupial called the dunnart, scientists plan to bring back the thylacine (Tasmanian tiger).

Image credits: Pexels

Ivory-Billed Woodpecker

Dubbed “extinct,” this bird might rise again through genetic cloning and habitat reconstruction.
 

Image credits: pexels

Woolly Mammoth

By editing elephant DNA, researchers aim to revive the woolly mammoth and restore frozen tundra habitats.

Image credits: pexels

Dire Wolf

Scientists are breeding wolf pups with ancient DNA to mimic dire wolves — a step into selective de-extinction.
 

Image credits: pexels

