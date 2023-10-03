Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Physics Nobel Prize 2023 for Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz, Anne L'Huillier for work on electrons

    This Nobel Prize in Physics marks a significant scientific achievement, furthering our understanding of the fundamental properties of matter and electron dynamics. It highlights the importance of their innovative research in the field of ultrafast optics and its potential applications in various domains of science and technology.

    Physics Nobel Prize 2023: Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz, and Anne L'Huillier receive Nobel Prize
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 3, 2023, 4:16 PM IST

    The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Tuesday (October 3) announced the Nobel Prize in Physics for 2023, and it has been awarded to Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz, and Anne L'Huillier. These distinguished physicists have been recognized for their groundbreaking work in developing experimental methods that generate attosecond pulses of light.

    These ultra-short pulses of light have opened up new avenues for studying the dynamic behavior of electrons in matter at an unprecedented timescale.

    Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz, And Anne L' Huillier with the Nobel Prize award were also handed over a prize money of 11 million Swedish crowns (about $1 million). The Nobel award prize money was raised this year by a million kronor. This increase is attributed to the financial well-being of the Nobel Foundation which has seen the most significant increase in prize money in recent times.

    In a statement, the award-giving body said, "The laureates' experiments have produced pulses of light so short that they are measured in attoseconds, thus demonstrating that these pulses can be used to provide images of processes inside atoms and molecules."

    The Nobel Foundation was founded on the will of Alfred Nobel for the purpose of philanthropy. The foundation is known to distribute awards annually to those who helped make significant discoveries for humanity in important fields.

    The Nobel Foundation focuses its philanthropic edevours majorly in the field of science. However, the foundation was also involved in major controversies for giving Nobel Peace Prize awards to certain political figures in the past.

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2023, 4:33 PM IST
