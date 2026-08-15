A fisherman in the Philippines struggled after an octopus clamped several tentacles around his face. The viral clip showed how the animal's suction cups made it difficult to pull away.

A fishing trip in the Philippines took a bizarre turn when a fisherman found himself locked in a startling battle with an octopus that latched onto his face and stubbornly refused to let go. The dramatic encounter, captured on video and shared by Viral Press on Instagram, has since gone viral online. The footage shows the fisherman struggling as the eight-armed sea creature wraps several tentacles tightly around his face.

Desperate to free himself, the fisherman repeatedly tries to pry the tentacles away. But the octopus maintains a firm grip, forcing him to make several attempts before he can finally loosen its hold.

After a tense struggle, the fisherman manages to pull the octopus away from his face and eventually releases the animal back into the water.

The creature's grip is rooted in its hundreds of suction cups, which line its eight arms. Each suction cup can form a tight seal against a surface, while the octopus can control many of them independently, making its hold surprisingly powerful.

Marine experts also note that the suction cups serve a purpose beyond attachment. They are highly sensitive and contain sensory cells that help octopuses detect chemicals and textures through touch and taste. In other words, the animals can effectively “feel” and chemically investigate whatever they come into contact with.

That combination of suction and muscular control explains why the fisherman struggled to break free. The octopus was not merely wrapping its arms around his face; its suction cups were creating numerous points of attachment simultaneously.

While the encounter appeared chaotic and frightening, the octopus was likely responding instinctively to an unfamiliar situation and attempting to maintain its grip on whatever it had encountered.