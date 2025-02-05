BREAKING: Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte impeached by House of Representatives

Philippines Vice President Sara Duterte impeached by House of Representatives, faces Senate trial over alleged corruption and misconduct, amid bitter feud with President Marcos.

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte impeached by House of Representatives dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Feb 5, 2025, 1:38 PM IST

Manila: Philippines Vice President Sara Duterte has been impeached by the House of Representatives, with over half of its more than 300 members supporting the impeachment complaint. This move sets the stage for a trial in the Senate, marking a critical juncture in Duterte's tenure.

Duterte, the daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte, has been accused of misusing millions of dollars in confidential funds during her tenure as Education Secretary. She's also been accused of threatening President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr, which she denies.

The impeachment complaint lists 24 articles, including graft and corruption, bribery, betrayal of public trust, and other high crimes. Duterte claims she's the victim of a political vendetta, fueled by her bitter feud with Marcos.

This move is seen as an escalation of their long-standing rivalry, which has kept the nation on edge. The feud began when Duterte resigned as Education Secretary in June 2024, citing differences with Marcos. Since then, tensions have risen, with Duterte publicly criticizing Marcos' leadership.

